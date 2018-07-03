5 reasons why Brazil will win the World Cup

Sujith Mohan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 725 // 03 Jul 2018, 05:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Neymar celebrates his goal against Mexico

Five-time Champions Brazil defeated Mexico 2-0 in their round of 16 match on Monday to book their place in the quarter-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. They will be playing in their seventh successive quarter-finals and are unbeaten in the tournament.

They have produced some sublime football against Mexico and combined well as a team. Though Brazil started the tournament with a lacklustre 1-1 draw against Switzerland, they found their touch in the subsequent games. Then defeated Costa Rica, Serbia, and Mexico with a comfortable margin of 2-0.

With Brazil in the quarter-finals once again, hopes are raised now for their sixth World Cup win. Though they have to travel a lot more distance to win the World Cup, they are now a strong favourite. Brazil will play Belgium in the quarter-finals on Friday.

Without much ado, let’s take a look at the 5 reasons why Brazil will win the World Cup.

#1 Brazil isn’t a one-man team anymore

Coutinho is a key man for Brazil in Russia

One of the major factors that doomed the Samba boys four years ago was their over-reliance on Neymar. Luiz Felipe Scolari expected him to do all the scoring and built a truckload of pressure on the shoulders of the 22-year-old.

Now they have players like Philippe Coutinho, Gabriel Jesus, and Roberto Firmino to share the goalscoring burden with Neymar. Gabriel Jesus was the top goal scorer for Brazil in the qualifying campaign with 7 goals.

Roberto Firmino is amongst the goals and Paulinho is scoring as well. Even if the opponents manage to keep Neymar quiet, it will be really difficult for them to close all the attacking avenues for Brazil. One cannot forget the resurgent Willian. He has been in superb form for club and country over the last six months.