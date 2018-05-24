5 Reasons Why Cristiano Ronaldo Is Real Madrid’s Greatest Player Ever

With the Champions League final just around the corner, here are some reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo is Madrid's greatest ever player!

Madrid's finest ever

With the Champions League final just around the corner, both Real Madrid and Liverpool are gearing themselves up for this epic battle. While Real Madrid have the experience of playing in three finals in the last four seasons, Liverpool have been simply amazing with their breathtaking football.

The fabled trio of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have wreaked havoc against plenty of defenses over the course of the season. Meanwhile, the Galacticos might have come this far but their attack has been erratic throughout the season, with the exception of only one player.

Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese has been the most dominant force in Madrid’s progression to the final of the Champions League this season. Despite being 33, he is still Madrid’s most dangerous attacker and its best player of all time.

And here are 5 reasons why…

#5 Goals, goals and goals

As mentioned above, the Portugal captain has an uncanny ability to score goals from one-fourth of a chance. He might have started the season slowly but he steadily got into the groove and helped Madrid to where they are now.

So far this season, he has scored 41 goals from 39 games in the Champions League and La Liga. For a 33-year-old, those are just insane numbers. Meanwhile, his Real Madrid career is adorned with goals.

In 437 matches for the club, he has 450 goals and the way he is playing at the moment, he might as well finish with over 500 goals to his name at Real Madrid.