5 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo is still the best footballer in the world right now​

This is going to be a matter of debate for a long time to come, but for now, Cristiano Ronaldo is still the best...

Cristiano Ronaldo is favourite to win the Ballon d'Or once again

When a football player is in his 30s, the fangs of time start to catch up on her or him. This is generally the case with most footballers, especially attacking players. But like everything in life, there are exceptions and anomalies here as well.

In the current scope of things, Cristiano Ronaldo is one of those player that seem to be more like wine than a human being. The Portugal captain is 32-years-old now, but is seemingly getting better at what he does.

For instance, in his latest game, the one against Barcelona, he came on as a substitute and scored a stunning goal after sending Gerard Pique to the cleaners – putting himself on the pedestal of the glory of winning the Ballon d’Or for the 5th time.

For many, Lionel Messi is the best footballer on the planet. However, here are 5 reasons why Cristiano beats him to that title…

#5 Scoring goals regularly

This is almost a trademark of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese ace started off his career as a winger that used his pace and power to support his team-mates and score a goal every now and then. However, the thing that always made the former Manchester United player stand out from the traditional wingers was that he always had a hunger to score.

The former Sporting starlet loved scoring and he took it to another level after joining the Blancos. There hasn’t been a single season with the Galacticos where he has failed to score less than 40 goals, except for the one under Manuel Pellegrini – and that, too, because he was injured for most of the first half of the season.

For Madrid, he has kept up his scoring rate to more than a goal-per-game and has already scored a goal this season despite playing for only a few minutes in the two matches that he appeared.