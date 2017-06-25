5 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo is the most famous footballer on the planet

A look at why Cristiano Ronaldo is the most famous player in the world...

The most marketable exterior in football

Ask anyone who Cristiano Ronaldo is and they will instantly tell you that he is a football player with a figure carved out of stone who also happens to own his brand of underwear.

Such is his fame that there is a good chance that most of the people of the country that deem it fit to call football ‘soccer’, use hands in their version of football and elect Donald Trump as their president would know who he is.

Apologies to Barcelona for paraphrasing their slogan, but Cristiano Ronaldo is more than just a footballer. The heights of his fame put him among the most powerful and influential people on the planet.

So what’s the reason behind the limelight that zooms in on him? Here are 5 possibilities…

#1 A living and walking brand

While Shakira has hips that make men go mad, Cristiano Ronaldo owns a face that makes commercial brands go crazy for him. His unique hairstyles coupled with his clean-shaven face makes him the most marketable players in the world.

There is something distinctive about him that stands out above the rest. Not only does keep his exterior appearance posh, he also wears the right clothes to go with it. Watch any Ballon d’Or gala and you will know why he captures your eyes more than any of the players attending the event.

The shiny hair-wax forms the perfect pair to his gleaming face and with the expensive designer clothes and proprietary shoes, he becomes a complete living and walking brand that attracts money like nectar attracts bees.