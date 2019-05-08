5 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo, not Lionel Messi, is the Mr. Champions League

Umid Dey FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 2.84K // 08 May 2019, 19:42 IST

Real Madrid v Barcelona - La Liga

Lionel Messi is the best player in the world. The Argentine can do things that are not humanly possible for the other superstars in the world of football. And yet, there seems to be something lacking in him – and it became evident when Liverpool thrashed Barcelona 4-0 at the Anfield to overturn a 3-0 deficit from the Camp Nou.

They say that when the going gets tough, the tough get going. But in the case of Messi, this doesn’t happen as for the second year in a row, Barcelona allowed a team to come back from a 3-goal deficit and knock them out of the Champions League.

Messi might be the best in the world, but he is no leader – a fact that becomes even more evident when one looks at Argentina’s failures in important matches.

Even with his flaws, however, no-one comes close to him – except one man: and we all know who that is.

#5 Less naturally gifted

Juventus v Torino FC - Serie A

Cristiano Ronaldo has been the only thorn in Lionel Messi’s path for complete domination. Even though the Portuguese is evidently not as naturally gifted as the Argentine, he has arguably achieved more in his career (Ronaldo has everything at club level that Messi does PLUS a trophy with his country – something that Messi can’t boast).

It is not that Ronaldo is talentless. Quite the contrary, he is also very talented, but in terms of pure genius, Messi will always prevail over the Portuguese. And yet, Ronaldo has been toe-to-toe with Messi and is even better than the Argentine in the Champions League.

Indeed, the former Manchester United man is the real Mr Champions League and here are four more reasons as to why that is the case…

