    5 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo might not win the Ballon d'Or

    Ronaldo for the Ballon d'Or? Here's why he might not get his hands on the coveted accolade...

    Prathik R
    CONTRIBUTOR
    Top 5 / Top 10 23 May 2018, 12:53 IST
    37.80K

    La Liga 2017-18 - Real Madrid vs Sevilla FC

    Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest players to have walked a football pitch and his performances this season have belied his age.

    He has mustered 26 goals in the league in just 27 appearances and complemented that with 15 goals in the Champions League, leading his side to the final in the process.

    While Ronaldo has had a stellar season, there have been a few others who have had as much of an impact as the Portuguese meaning his claim on the Ballon d'Or might have reduced significantly.

    On that note, here are five reasons why Ronaldo will not win the Ballon d'Or this year.

    #5 Failure to win UCL would leave Ronaldo without a meaningful trophy

    Real Madrid had a disastrous La Liga campaign, finishing in third place, behind Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. Their position is not the only thing that would worry fans, but also their performances.

    They were also knocked out of the Copa del Rey by Leganes. This means their only shot at silverware would be the Champions League where they come up against a Liverpool side inspired by Mohamed Salah.

    Madrid were fortunate to get past Juventus - where they blew a 3-0 lead from the first leg - and then Bayern Munich, who missed quite a few chances. Moreover, the final being a winner-takes-all match levels the playing field.

    Liverpool have proven that they can hold their own against the best in the world and one more great European performance would propel Salah ahead of Ronaldo in the Ballon d'Or race.

