UEFA Nations League: 5 reasons why England will beat Spain

Scott Newman FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 712 // 06 Sep 2018, 21:59 IST

Jamie Vardy scored for England as they drew 2-2 with Spain when the two sides last met

The UEFA Nations League begins this week and one of the most intriguing fixtures of the opening round of games comes between a pair of bonafide heavyweights in England and Spain. The two former World Cup winners face off at Wembley on Saturday in what should be a highly-anticipated meeting.

Last time the two sides faced each other, it was in a friendly fixture at Wembley in November 2016 and the final score was 2-2, as very late goals from Iago Aspas and Isco stole what would’ve been a great victory from under the nose of then-interim England boss Gareth Southgate.

Of course, plenty has changed in the two years since that match, and the fortunes of both sides have certainly differed. So here are 5 reasons why – this time at least – England will defeat Spain.

#1 The post-World Cup momentum lies with England

England have momentum on their side after a successful World Cup

Saturday’s game will be the first one for both England and Spain following the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and coming out of that historic tournament it’s pretty clear to say that the momentum lies with Southgate’s Three Lions.

England were one of the sides who went above and beyond all expectations in the World Cup, reaching the semi-finals for only the second time on foreign soil, and while the story didn’t end in the way English fans might’ve hoped, Southgate’s largely young side walked away from Russia with their heads held high and their fans firmly behind them.

For Spain though, the World Cup was essentially a disaster. Boss Julen Lopetegui was fired on the eve of the tournament when Real Madrid announced he’d be taking over at the Bernabeu post-Russia, and although Fernando Hierro quickly stepped into the role, he didn’t really manage to steady the ship.

La Roja drew with Portugal 3-3 in their opening game – one of the best of the tournament – but then scraped past Iran, only drew with already-eliminated Morocco and crashed out to the hosts following a penalty shoot-out in a damning game that saw them dominate possession but create few chances.

Whether World Cup results are an indicator of how this game will go is a question mark, but England most definitely have more momentum than their opponents coming into the game, and Southgate’s men are the type of side to capitalise on that.

