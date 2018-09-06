Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

UEFA Nations League: 5 reasons why England will beat Spain

Scott Newman
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
712   //    06 Sep 2018, 21:59 IST

England v Spain - International Friendly
Jamie Vardy scored for England as they drew 2-2 with Spain when the two sides last met

The UEFA Nations League begins this week and one of the most intriguing fixtures of the opening round of games comes between a pair of bonafide heavyweights in England and Spain. The two former World Cup winners face off at Wembley on Saturday in what should be a highly-anticipated meeting.

Last time the two sides faced each other, it was in a friendly fixture at Wembley in November 2016 and the final score was 2-2, as very late goals from Iago Aspas and Isco stole what would’ve been a great victory from under the nose of then-interim England boss Gareth Southgate.

Of course, plenty has changed in the two years since that match, and the fortunes of both sides have certainly differed. So here are 5 reasons why – this time at least – England will defeat Spain.

#1 The post-World Cup momentum lies with England

Colombia v England: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
England have momentum on their side after a successful World Cup

Saturday’s game will be the first one for both England and Spain following the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and coming out of that historic tournament it’s pretty clear to say that the momentum lies with Southgate’s Three Lions.

England were one of the sides who went above and beyond all expectations in the World Cup, reaching the semi-finals for only the second time on foreign soil, and while the story didn’t end in the way English fans might’ve hoped, Southgate’s largely young side walked away from Russia with their heads held high and their fans firmly behind them.

For Spain though, the World Cup was essentially a disaster. Boss Julen Lopetegui was fired on the eve of the tournament when Real Madrid announced he’d be taking over at the Bernabeu post-Russia, and although Fernando Hierro quickly stepped into the role, he didn’t really manage to steady the ship.

La Roja drew with Portugal 3-3 in their opening game – one of the best of the tournament – but then scraped past Iran, only drew with already-eliminated Morocco and crashed out to the hosts following a penalty shoot-out in a damning game that saw them dominate possession but create few chances.

Whether World Cup results are an indicator of how this game will go is a question mark, but England most definitely have more momentum than their opponents coming into the game, and Southgate’s men are the type of side to capitalise on that.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Nations League 2018-19 England Football Spain Football Harry Kane Dele Alli Luis Enrique Gareth Southgate
Scott Newman
SENIOR ANALYST
UK based, big follower of football and MMA. Tottenham and England fan for life!
4 reasons why the UEFA Nations League is a great idea
RELATED STORY
11 of England's finest for the upcoming UEFA Nations...
RELATED STORY
5 top teams looking for redemption after World Cup debacle
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League Explained: Preview, Groups, Format,...
RELATED STORY
Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) acquires exclusive...
RELATED STORY
The UEFA Nations League: All you need to know
RELATED STORY
2018/19 UEFA Nations League: 5 Must-Watch League A...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League 2018/19: Portugal vs. Croatia
RELATED STORY
Top 5 left-backs in the World Cup
RELATED STORY
5 successful club managers who failed at International...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
League D - Week 1
FT KAZ GEO
0 - 2
 Kazakhstan vs Georgia
FT ARM LIE
2 - 1
 Armenia vs Liechtenstein
FT LAT AND
0 - 0
 Latvia vs Andorra
FT GIB FYR
0 - 2
 Gibraltar vs FYR Macedonia
Today AZE KOS 09:30 PM Azerbaijan vs Kosovo
Tomorrow FAR MAL 12:15 AM Faroe Islands vs Malta
Tomorrow BEL SAN 09:30 PM Belarus vs San Marino
09 Sep LUX MOL 12:15 AM Luxembourg vs Moldova
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us