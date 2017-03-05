5 reasons why EPL is better than La Liga

Other than an El Clasico here or a Der Klassiker there, most of us prefer to tune in to watch Premier League - and here's why.

by Manukrishnan S R Top 5 / Top 10 05 Mar 2017, 20:27 IST

In May 2016, La Liga decided to impose fines on clubs if empty seats appeared on television while games were being broadcast. Sections of grounds which appear prominently on television, according to the new stipulations, must be fully populated by fans.

The move is an evident attempt to improve the viewing experience for La Liga games – to keep La Liga afloat in a market that is increasingly being captured by the Premier League.

A few months earlier, the Spanish league had also announced a new television deal modelled on Premier League's equal distribution model. While previously Real Madrid and Barcelona had negotiated their own lucrative deals, now the television revenue will be pooled and shared collectively.

It is clear La Liga has ceded defeat to EPL in terms of marketability – and is now dedicated in an effort to learn from it. But why is the Premier League so much more popular than La Liga across the world? Why does it generate revenues that eclipse those of other top European Leagues?

Here we take a look at 5 reasons why EPL is better than La Liga.

#1 The managers

Although the Spanish giants and Bayern Munich have had the lion's share of the best players in the world in recent years, the Premier League has quietly collected an enviable array of managerial talents. Let alone the top seven (Conte, Guardiola, Wenger, Pochettino, Mourinho, Klopp, Koeman), even the likes of Hull and Swansea boast very promising upcoming managers in Marcos Silva and Paul Clement.

With the step up in class of managers, naturally numerous tightly contested tactical encounters will follow – drawing the attention of the media from around the world. Even relegation-threatened Sunderland and Crystal Palace are led by Moyes and Allardyce respectively – former managers of Manchester United and the England national team.

It all adds up to provide spice to each contest as a direct faceoff of wits, and boy, do the fans love it.