5 reasons why Germany are struggling in International Football in 2018

Keerthi Vasishta FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 231 // 21 Nov 2018, 04:39 IST

The Germans have struggled since the World Cup

Germany was one of the most dominant sides in International football until very recently. Not anymore it seems! Die Männschaft have lost their top billing in recent months. Though still considered a top team, they were relegated in UEFA Nations League this month.

The Germans have just three wins since the World Cup began in June this year. What has changed for the 2017 Confederation Cup winners in one calendar year? How could a young team of exciting talents fail to beat South Korea as well as the worst Netherlands team in decades?

Here is a quick overview of why Germany is struggling:

#5 Joachim Löw

Joachim Löw

There is no doubt Joachim Löw is a very good coach. But there is a feeling of fatigue and underconfidence that has set in under him and it is not very surprising.

After 12 years as head coach, it is understandable that Löw might be suffering a downturn in fortunes. Over his time since taking over a very exciting side from Jürgen Klinsmann, Löw guided his nation to the final in Euro 2008, losing to Spain and a Semi-Final appearance in Euro 2012 losing to Italy.

In World Cup 2010, Germany finished third and were unfortunate to lose to a Spain side at their peak. In 2014, he delivered Germany's fourth World Cup, including a 7-1 demolition of hosts Brazil in the semi-final.

2017 saw him lift the Confederations Cup but the wheels have come off since the final against Chile. Löw seems to lack ideas and his team have not been the same.

Though there is no pressure on him, Löw, who lacks elite coaching experience at the domestic level seems inept to innovate tactically after his favoured all-out approach developed by predecessor Klinsmann is failing to produce results.

