5 reasons why it is too early to start celebrating Real Madrid's return to form

Santiago Solari has picked up three victories from his opening three matches

The last six months have been characterized by turmoil at Real Madrid. First record breaking manager Zinedine Zidane announced his departure unceremoniously after guiding the club to her third consecutive Champions League crown, and then legendary icon and talisman Cristiano Ronaldo departed for Juventus in a move which no one foresaw.

Real Madrid got rebuffed in their attempts to find a replacement for Zidane, with as many as five coaches turning them down, leading to them hiring former Spain coach Julen Lopetegui. They had less good fortune in replacing Ronaldo, and the summer window ended with only former player Mariano Diaz arriving at the club from Lyon despite being linked with a host of marquee names.

Both departures were expected to have an impact on the club’s fortunes, as they had created lasting legacies at the Bernabeu that might be impossible to replace, but even the harshest critic of the club could not have foreseen such a scenario unfolding.

Real’s start to this season has been nothing short of atrocious, and it led to the sack of Julen Lopetegui, with the players struggling for form and goals.

Following Lopetegui’s sack, the club turned to former player and youth team coach Santiago Solari to steady the ship on a caretaker basis, and the Argentine has started life well in the Bernabeu hotseat, winning his first three matches, with his team scoring 11 goals and conceding none, which is the best start to a managerial tenure at Real since 1957.

Karim Benzema seems to have found his scoring boots once more, netting three times in three games under Solari, having found the net just once in his previous eight matches, while Gareth Bale also scored his first goal since September in the 5-0 rout of Victoria Plzen.

Although it might be tempting to believe Solari has turned the tide at Real Madrid owing to his impressive results thus far, the reality is that it is too early to start blowing the praise trumpet just yet. Here are five reasons why we should not start Celebrating Real Madrid’s revival just yet.

#5 The matches were against inferior opposition

Even though football purists would like to tell you that there are no minnows in football, and that every team has 11 players apiece, the hard punching truth is that the gulf in class between some clubs and others is so great that anything other than a victory against such teams is considered a gargantuan upset.

Real Madrid’s three matches under Santiago Solari thus far have been against Real Valladollid who are more likely candidates for relegation in La Liga than anything else, then against Mellilla (based in the Segunda Division B – the third tier of Spanish Leeague football) in the Copa Del Rey and finally against Victoria Plzen in the Champions League.

With all due respect to the aforementioned teams, they are not exactly in the mold of a Barcelona or a Juventus who can genuinely trouble Real Madrid, and while victory against them was necessary to boost team spirit and morale, the sheer difference in class between Real Madrid and these clubs means that they are not an adequate check to gauge the effectiveness of Real Madrid under Solari.

