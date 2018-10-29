×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

5 reasons why Julen Lopetegui was destined to suffer as Real Madrid coach

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
29 Oct 2018, 04:51 IST

Lopetegui is expected to be sacked anytime from now
Lopetegui is expected to be sacked anytime from now

Following the unceremonious resignation of Zinedine Zidane in May in the aftermath of guiding Real Madrid to her third consecutive Champions League triumph, the club was in need of a replacement, and they turned to the Spain dugout to seek one.

After entering secret negotiations with Julen Lopetegui and announcing his appointment two days before the start of the World Cup, the Spanish Federation was riled that they were not consulted before such drastic actions were taken and fired Lopetegui.

The 52-year-old has had a less than a spectacular managerial career, yet to win a major honour in management. His biggest club job prior to the Madrid job was as coach of Porto for two trophyless seasons, it, therefore, came as a surprise to many when he was announced as the new manager of Los Blancos.

Lopetegui arrived at Real Madrid which had just won three consecutive Champions League titles and boasted multiple world-class players in all departments of the squad. However, there were certain factors which pointed to a rough patch ahead for him. In no particular order, we list five reasons which meant Lopetegui was always going to find life hard as a Real Madrid manager.

#5 The sale of Ronaldo

Ronaldo is now banging in the goals for Juventus
Ronaldo is now banging in the goals for Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Real Madrid from Manchester United in 2009 as a flamboyant tricky showman who predominantly featured on the wings for a then world record transfer fee.

He has since then morphed into arguably the greatest player of all time, and justified every penny spent on him and some more, with his otherworldly performances inspiring Real Madrid to numerous titles.

In his nine years at the Bernabeu, CR7 defied logic, science and biology, and somehow kept finding a way to up the ante even when naysayers and critics suggested that he was past his prime.

His numbers are well documented, so there is no need of repeating them. It seemed like Ronaldo scored goals for fun.

After dropping hints throughout the summer, the 33-year-old finally departed Real for Juventus in a shock move which not many expected, and he has also continued his legacy in Italy.

He left Real with a staggering goal ratio of over a goal per game, which is surreal when you consider that he played at the highest level and faced the biggest clubs in the world for his nine seasons in Spain.

He has continued his performances in Turin and currently sits second on the Serie A scorers charts with seven league goals and four assists (more than any Real Madrid player) from just 10 Serie A matches.

Ronaldo is all but guaranteed to score 40+ goals every season, and any team in the world is bound to suffer from the loss of such a player, and unfortunately, Lopetegui's arrival in the aftermath of Ronaldo's sale always meant that Real Madrid would struggle to score goals in the Portuguese' absence, and Lopetegui is the man to take a fall for it.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Cristiano Ronaldo Karim Benzema Football Top 5/Top 10 Julen Lopetegui
Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Elvis is an avid football fan, who has followed the sport dedicatedly for over 15 years. His passion lies with the Super Eagles of Nigeria, while his all-time favorite player is Raul Gonzalez. He watches all football matches, but has a bias for international football. He understands that the end justifies the means in football, and results are all that matters, but prefers the results being gotten in an aesthetic manner. His writing reflects the way he lives his life, open-ended, with room for differing opinions. Other pastimes include reading and exploring the world. If you have a passion for the game like he does, connect with him across all platforms and share views.
3 big issues concerning Real Madrid under Lopetegui
RELATED STORY
El Clásico looms large for Julen Lopetegui at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Julen Lopetegui is more of a victim but might become an...
RELATED STORY
3 possible replacements for Julen Lopetegui
RELATED STORY
6 Reasons Why Real Madrid won't win La Liga 2018-19
RELATED STORY
El Clasico: 5 reasons why Barcelona will beat Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
5 things you should know about Julen Lopetegui
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid players frustrated with manager...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19: Julen Lopetegui faces a do or die Clasico
RELATED STORY
El Clasico: 3 reasons why Real Madrid lost 5-1 to Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us