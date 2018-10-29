5 reasons why Julen Lopetegui was destined to suffer as Real Madrid coach

Lopetegui is expected to be sacked anytime from now

Following the unceremonious resignation of Zinedine Zidane in May in the aftermath of guiding Real Madrid to her third consecutive Champions League triumph, the club was in need of a replacement, and they turned to the Spain dugout to seek one.

After entering secret negotiations with Julen Lopetegui and announcing his appointment two days before the start of the World Cup, the Spanish Federation was riled that they were not consulted before such drastic actions were taken and fired Lopetegui.

The 52-year-old has had a less than a spectacular managerial career, yet to win a major honour in management. His biggest club job prior to the Madrid job was as coach of Porto for two trophyless seasons, it, therefore, came as a surprise to many when he was announced as the new manager of Los Blancos.

Lopetegui arrived at Real Madrid which had just won three consecutive Champions League titles and boasted multiple world-class players in all departments of the squad. However, there were certain factors which pointed to a rough patch ahead for him. In no particular order, we list five reasons which meant Lopetegui was always going to find life hard as a Real Madrid manager.

#5 The sale of Ronaldo

Ronaldo is now banging in the goals for Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Real Madrid from Manchester United in 2009 as a flamboyant tricky showman who predominantly featured on the wings for a then world record transfer fee.

He has since then morphed into arguably the greatest player of all time, and justified every penny spent on him and some more, with his otherworldly performances inspiring Real Madrid to numerous titles.

In his nine years at the Bernabeu, CR7 defied logic, science and biology, and somehow kept finding a way to up the ante even when naysayers and critics suggested that he was past his prime.

His numbers are well documented, so there is no need of repeating them. It seemed like Ronaldo scored goals for fun.

After dropping hints throughout the summer, the 33-year-old finally departed Real for Juventus in a shock move which not many expected, and he has also continued his legacy in Italy.

He left Real with a staggering goal ratio of over a goal per game, which is surreal when you consider that he played at the highest level and faced the biggest clubs in the world for his nine seasons in Spain.

He has continued his performances in Turin and currently sits second on the Serie A scorers charts with seven league goals and four assists (more than any Real Madrid player) from just 10 Serie A matches.

Ronaldo is all but guaranteed to score 40+ goals every season, and any team in the world is bound to suffer from the loss of such a player, and unfortunately, Lopetegui's arrival in the aftermath of Ronaldo's sale always meant that Real Madrid would struggle to score goals in the Portuguese' absence, and Lopetegui is the man to take a fall for it.

