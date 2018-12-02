Ballon d'Or 2018: 5 reasons why Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo not winning is great news

Just one more day. The Ballon d’Or gala takes place tomorrow and the air smells of change. For the last 10 years, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have conquered the event.

Both of these stars won five Ballon d’Or medals each in the last 10 years but this time around, neither of them might. Lionel Messi’s name was pushed out of the potential favourites a long time ago.

The Barcelona star was snubbed from the FIFA Men’s Player of the Year top three and it felt as though he would face the same fate for the Ballon d’Or. While there was somewhat of a chance for Cristiano Ronaldo to scoop up the award given by France Football, it seems like even he is out of the running.

Reports claim that Luka Modric is the favourite to win the award and if that happens, it will be the first time since 2007 that someone not named Messi or Ronaldo would earn the accolade.

This could actually turn out to be great because it could be the…

#5 Beginning of a new era

This is where it all began

Everything has to come to an end. Everything. While the bad seems to last forever, the good always ends fast. The reign of the Argentine and the Portuguese ending might be bad news for the pair itself but good news for the others.

It will usher the world of football into a new age where Messi and Ronaldo won’t be the absolute supreme personalities of the game.

Indeed, the Portugal captain is 33 years old now and his Argentine rival is 31, meaning that it is quite impossible for them to regroup and build the foundations for another period of long-term dominance.

The couple could win, at highest, two or three Ballon d’Ors combined, which is nothing compared to their 10-year siege. This means…

