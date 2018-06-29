Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup 2018: 5 reasons why Lionel Messi has been average for Argentina 

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
1.57K   //    29 Jun 2018, 15:56 IST

Argentina v Croatia: Group D - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Messi cut a forlorn figure against Croatia

After losing his third final with Argentina in a row, Lionel Messi decided to retire from the national team despite only just hitting 30. The crushing defeats in a consecutive fashion were too much for the Argentina captain to handle.

And so he did the unthinkable – he hung up his boots for Argentina.

At this point, the world was in shock as to whether 2014 was the last time when they saw Messi playing in the World Cup. A player of his magnitude not playing another World Cup was too much of a disappointment for anyone to handle.

For Argentina, things just got worse.

After his retirement, Argentina sank further into the abyss as their World Cup qualification was becoming a disaster. Watching Argentina not qualify for the World Cup was becoming a reality as they were on the brink of missing out from playing in the grandest competition of them all.

And then the sun rose and the flowers blossomed.

Lionel Messi decided to come back and play again for the national team. His presence instantly lifted Argentina and his hattrick against Ecuador confirmed Argentina’s flight to Russia for the World Cup.

However, once in Russia for the tournament, Messi hasn’t been at his best self. The magician that we are so accustomed to watching on the pitch is nowhere to be seen, despite the fact that he scored a great goal against Nigeria.

And here are 5 reasons as to why that has been the case thus far…

#5 Too much expectation

After shooting his nation to the World Cup, the whole of Argentina expected – and still do – Lionel Messi to be at his best and make the Albiceleste complete what they couldn’t in the 2014 World Cup.

Despite the fact that Argentina are not anywhere near the best teams in the competition, Argentines still expect a miracle from the team because of the fact that Lionel Messi plays for the team.

And how can you blame them?

This is a man who is capable of winning games all by himself, so it is only natural for his fans to put so much faith in him.

However, what they perhaps don’t realize is that these expectations are also putting…

Page 1 of 5 Next
FIFA WC 2018 Barcelona Football Argentina Football Lionel Messi Football Top 5/Top 10
5 reasons why Argentina could win the World Cup 2018 now
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 4 reasons why Lionel Messi can win the...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 reasons why Argentina could beat...
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: 5 reasons why Argentina will not win...
RELATED STORY
Argentina, Lionel Messi and the inculpability of shared...
RELATED STORY
5 things Lionel Messi must do to win the World Cup this year
RELATED STORY
Twitter explodes as Croatia destroy Argentina and Lionel...
RELATED STORY
Why Lionel Messi needs to win the World Cup more than...
RELATED STORY
5 things that can help Lionel Messi win the World Cup...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Where it all went downhill for Argentina
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us