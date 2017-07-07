5 reasons why Lionel Messi is the most famous footballer on the planet

Lionel Messi is the face of football and here are 5 reasons why.

The man with the most Ballon d’Ors

Ask anyone who Lionel Messi is and they will instantly tell you that he is a football player with a left foot so brilliant that it could be donated by the footballer for research purposes.

Such is his fame that there is a good chance that most of the people of the country that deem it fit to call football ‘soccer’, use hands in their version of football and elect Donald Trump as their president would know who he is.

Barcelona might be more than just a club, but their best player is also more than just a player. The heights of his fame put him among the most powerful and influential people on the planet.

So what’s the reason behind the limelight that zooms in on him? Here are 5 possibilities…

#5 He is a five-time Ballon d’Or winner for crying out loud

Okay, let’s get this off from the word go: Lionel Messi is a divine player, there are no two ways about it. What he does on the pitch with such consistency is something that borders on ridiculous. Actually, it goes even beyond ridiculous.

So, naturally, he has won a lot of accolades for his abilities to play with a football. Indeed, if it weren’t for the superhuman efforts of Cristiano Ronaldo, the Argentine captain might as well have ended with so many Ballon d’Or titles that it would have been impossible for anyone else to ever break it.

When a player plays so good and wins so many personal honours, it is only natural that he gets worldwide recognition and fame. I mean, after all, if folks like Kim Kardashian can be famous for having the talent of not having any talent, how can someone like Messi not have the same?