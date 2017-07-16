5 reasons why Lionel Messi should become a midfielder

Barcelona and Argentina could retain lost glories with Messi as a midfielder

by Sunaadh Sagar
16 Jul 2017

Lionel Messi may be undergoing the biggest change in his career

If it works, don’t fix it.

It almost sounds blasphemous to suggest that Lionel Messi should completely change his position, but while the Argentine wizard enjoyed a brilliant season personally, Barcelona failed on major fronts – there is much to fix.

Luis Enrique did change things up in the 2016/17 season and allow Messi to drop deeper, but what I’m suggesting goes further – Messi starts in midfield, and stays there.

Here are the major reasons why Messi should see out his career as a midfielder.

#1 Replace Andres Iniesta

It's no secret that Barcelona have been struggling to replace Andres Iniesta in midfield. Replacing Xavi proved a nigh on impossible task, and the same seems to be the case with Iniesta - as Andre Gomes, Denis Suarez and Arda Turan have proved to be quite mediocre signings.

Messi would be the perfect replacement for the legend that is Iniesta. There would undoubtedly be a few teething issues as Messi's defensive output isn't the same as that of Barcelona's Spanish magician, but that can comfortably be offset by a switch to a double defensive pivot alongside him, allowing Messi to roam.

Iniesta only managed 2288 minutes for Barcelona last season (fewest since the 04/05 season), and his absence played a telling role in the Blaugrana's disappointing season. Things aren't going to get much better as he ages, and it was telling that Barcelona's board were willing to sell him. Messi is 30 himself, and could conceivably occupy Iniesta's role as a midfield conductor for the short term, until another academy product can take over.