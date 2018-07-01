5 reasons why Lionel Messi should retire from international football

Umid Kumar Dey FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 494 // 01 Jul 2018, 12:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Is it time to say goodbye?

So, it is over. Lionel Messi has bowed out of yet another World Cup without being able to lift the trophy by the end of it. To be fair, however, Argentina didn’t have the team to go that far and achieve that much.

On top of that, Jorge Sampaoli’s weird selection policy meant that Argentina couldn’t use their most talented players when it was necessary. Everything, in the end, played against the runners-up of last World Cup.

From the very beginning, Argentina were a disaster waiting to happen. Their qualification campaign was terrible and they almost missed out on the World Cup… but then Leo Messi stepped in and ensured that his team played in the main competition.

After that, the first match against Iceland was a sign of things to come as Argentina’s attack was shut down by the Icelanders. Against Croatia in the second game, they were completely schooled by Modric and co.

And then in the final match of the group stage, they looked like a team without cohesion that somehow managed to reach the second round – thanks to a goal from Messi and Rojo each.

Many felt that an inspired Argentina could have stopped the juggernaut that France is, but it wasn’t to be as a 19-year-old Mbappe ruined the party of the Albiceleste. And now, it is perhaps time for Messi to consider his future with the national team – and here are 5 reasons why he could contemplate retirement.

#5 Prolonging Barcelona career

This is a purely individual reason and let me assure you that it is the only point in this slider that is solely about Messi and not Argentina. Everything that Lionel Messi has today, he not only owes it to his brilliance but also a bit to Barcelona.

This is a club that showed immense faith in him despite the fact that he had just hit his teens. Since the age of 13, he has been plying his trade for the Catalans and has achieved everything there is to achieve at club level.

However, the hunger still persists and he could win a lot more with Barcelona as the years go by. If he cuts short his international career now, he can prolong his time with Barca by at least a couple of years – and he could consider doing that for a club that gave him the platform to reach greatness.