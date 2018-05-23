Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    5 reasons why Liverpool should win the Champions League

    Real Madrid could extend their European Championship wins to 13 on Saturday, but Liverpool might have more reasons to win it.

    Dakir Mohammed Thanveer
    ANALYST
    Top 5 / Top 10 23 May 2018, 00:17 IST
    15.47K

    We have arrived at that part of the season where there is happiness on one side and sorrow on the other. If you don't understand what I mean, ask Iniesta. His club had a great season as they claimed the La Liga title back from their rivals and also got their hands on the Copa Del Rey trophy, but all those reasons of joy couldn't hold back some tears on Saturday when Iniesta waved goodbye to his people for one last time.

    Now, it is the time to look forward to the FIFA World Cup with the managers announcing the squads that they will be taking to Russia. However, there is still a little bit of club football left before we get into the World Cup fever.

    Yes, the UEFA Champions League is this Saturday and we have got an exciting game in hand as defending champions Real Madrid will be taking on one of the England's best clubs, Liverpool.

    A victory on Sunday will see Los Blancos winning their thirteenth European title and also it could be a good way to end their comparatively bad season. It would also make them the first ever team to win three Champions League in a row.

    It may seem that Real Madrid have some pretty good reasons to take home the Big Ol' Ears, but a deeper look at it will make it clear that their opponents have even better reasons.

    #5 Sean Cox

    A.S. Roma v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Semi Final Second Leg
    Sean Cox is reportedly still in coma

    It is always tragic to see violence getting in the way of football and unfortunately one such event took place in Merseyside before Liverpool's Champions League semi-final first leg against Roma earlier this month. An attack that took place outside Anfield saw several get injured, but it was one Liverpool fan by the name of Sean Cox that paid the biggest price.

    The 53-year-old, who was stabbed that evening, has been in coma ever since and hasn't been able to recover from it despite fighting hard. We are just days away from the big final in Kiev and Cox was probably one of the Kopites who would have traveled all the way to back his favourite men in Red, but life is cruel at times and this is one of those times.

    There has been no updates on the Liverpool fan's situation and all that the lovers of the beautiful game can do during this worrying period is to pray for Cox. However, the Liverpool team could do him a big favor by bringing home the Champions League trophy.

    It would only be fair to the lad if Jordan Henderson could hold that banner once more, but this time during the team's victory parade in Liverpool.


    UEFA Champions League 2017-18 Liverpool Football Real Madrid CF Football Cristiano Ronaldo Mohamed Salah Jurgen Klopp Football Top 5/Top 10 Zinedine Zidane
    Page 1 of 5 Next
    5 reasons why Liverpool are favourites to win the...
    RELATED STORY
    5 Reasons why Real Madrid are the Best Opponent for...
    RELATED STORY
    A combined XI of Real Madrid and Liverpool ahead of the...
    RELATED STORY
    3 reasons why Liverpool will not win this year's...
    RELATED STORY
    Liverpool vs Real Madrid: 5 things you must know
    RELATED STORY
    UEFA Champions League: Team of the Quarterfinals
    RELATED STORY
    Champions League Final: 5 key factors which could...
    RELATED STORY
    UEFA Champions League 2017/18: 5 best Liverpool players...
    RELATED STORY
    Champions League quarterfinals first leg: 5 key talking...
    RELATED STORY
    A Tale of Two Teams: Real Madrid vs Liverpool
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...