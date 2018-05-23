5 reasons why Liverpool should win the Champions League

Real Madrid could extend their European Championship wins to 13 on Saturday, but Liverpool might have more reasons to win it.

We have arrived at that part of the season where there is happiness on one side and sorrow on the other. If you don't understand what I mean, ask Iniesta. His club had a great season as they claimed the La Liga title back from their rivals and also got their hands on the Copa Del Rey trophy, but all those reasons of joy couldn't hold back some tears on Saturday when Iniesta waved goodbye to his people for one last time.

Now, it is the time to look forward to the FIFA World Cup with the managers announcing the squads that they will be taking to Russia. However, there is still a little bit of club football left before we get into the World Cup fever.

Yes, the UEFA Champions League is this Saturday and we have got an exciting game in hand as defending champions Real Madrid will be taking on one of the England's best clubs, Liverpool.

A victory on Sunday will see Los Blancos winning their thirteenth European title and also it could be a good way to end their comparatively bad season. It would also make them the first ever team to win three Champions League in a row.

It may seem that Real Madrid have some pretty good reasons to take home the Big Ol' Ears, but a deeper look at it will make it clear that their opponents have even better reasons.

#5 Sean Cox

Sean Cox is reportedly still in coma

It is always tragic to see violence getting in the way of football and unfortunately one such event took place in Merseyside before Liverpool's Champions League semi-final first leg against Roma earlier this month. An attack that took place outside Anfield saw several get injured, but it was one Liverpool fan by the name of Sean Cox that paid the biggest price.

The 53-year-old, who was stabbed that evening, has been in coma ever since and hasn't been able to recover from it despite fighting hard. We are just days away from the big final in Kiev and Cox was probably one of the Kopites who would have traveled all the way to back his favourite men in Red, but life is cruel at times and this is one of those times.

There has been no updates on the Liverpool fan's situation and all that the lovers of the beautiful game can do during this worrying period is to pray for Cox. However, the Liverpool team could do him a big favor by bringing home the Champions League trophy.

It would only be fair to the lad if Jordan Henderson could hold that banner once more, but this time during the team's victory parade in Liverpool.