5 reasons why Liverpool will destroy Arsenal

Liverpool's scintillating attack and home advantage could prove too much to handle for Wenger and boys on Sunday

Jurgen Klopp has never lost to Arsenal as Liverpool manager

Liverpool and Arsenal played the first two games of the 2017/18 Premier League season and these games saw a combined 13 goals! Both teams conceded three goals each in their first game of the league season and thus showed the whole world that their defence is shambolic as it was last season.

The two teams also fought it out till the last match of the previous season to decide who gets the final Champions League spot and Liverpool eventually clinched it. The Reds have now beaten Hoffenheim in their playoff match and secured a spot in the group stage.

Despite the defensive woes Liverpool have, they are one of the fiercest attacking teams in the league and are known to do well against teams that play open expansive football like Arsenal do. This was evident last season as the Reds beat Arsenal 3-1 and 4-3 in last season’s home and away fixtures respectively.

The Reds are high on confidence after their scintillating performance against Hoffenheim while Arsenal are still nursing the wounds of yet another defeat against Stoke. As things stand, Liverpool will annihilate Arsenal and here are five reasons why.

Liverpool's pace

Liverpool have two of the paciest wingers in Europe in their ranks

The addition of Sadio Mane’s pace to Liverpool’s attack last season added a new dimension to the attack and the Gunners experienced that first-hand on the opening day of the 2016/17 season when Mane scored a sensational individual goal.

Klopp has added more pace and directness to his side this summer with the recruitment of Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool’s front three of Mane, Salah and Roberto Firmino is destructive as the Brazilian drops deep and creates space for the pacey wingers to run into and wreak havoc.

Four games into the season, both Salah and Mane have found the back of the net twice. The ability of both these players to make intelligent runs and their eye for goal will be a huge threat for Arsenal to deal with.

In addition to the African wingers, Liverpool also have two really quick and offensive minded full-backs in Alberto Moreno and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

If Arsene Wenger watched Liverpool’s match against Hoffenheim at Anfield, then he would have observed that the two full-backs love to dash forward, make overlapping runs and get into the box.