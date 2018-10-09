×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 reasons why Manchester United are no longer the dominant force they once were

Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
09 Oct 2018, 00:12 IST

Rashford looks dejected after a draw against Valencia in the Champions League.
Rashford looks dejected after a draw against Valencia in the Champions League.

Back in the day, Manchester United ruled the Premier League. They were the quintessential football club not only in England but across the entire continent.

The legendary Sir Alex Ferguson had built a squad that was practically flawless. The team was solid the back, had just the right amount of creativity and explosive power in the midfield and were lethal up front.

And a quick look at the current squad would reveal that it's nothing more than an appalling knock-off of the erstwhile squad. The defence looks shaky and exposed at times, the midfield lacks quality and can't make the ball move effectively, while they are just wasteful in front of the goal.

With conditions this bad, it is easy to agree with all the criticism Jose Mourinho has been facing from the media recently. But as firing two managers previously did not change their fortunes much, it seems obvious that the problem lies somewhere deep within.

Here, we will be taking a look at the 5 reasons why Manchester United's glory days are a thing of the past.

#5 No defensive partnership at the back

Vidic and Ferdinand protected the Manchester United goal for 8 seasons.
Vidic and Ferdinand protected the Manchester United goal for 8 seasons.

One of the main reasons for the success of a team is the stability of the squad. If the players are comfortable in their positions, amazing things can happen.

As shown by the power-duo of Ferdinand and Vidic, a better understanding of your partner's play-style and covering for each-other can yield dividends. They were one of the most feared defensive duos of the league for the 8 seasons that they played together.

Ever since their departures in 2014, there hasn't been a single world-class centre-back in United's squad let alone a partnership at the centre of their defence.

And the problems with at the back become apparent by the fact that this season, Jose Mourinho has named 4 different centre-backs in the starting XI for 8 league matches and has experimented with different combinations in almost every match.

In a move that reflected Mourinho's desperation, Scott McTominay was utilized as a defender in the 3-1 loss of the Red Devils against struggling West Ham.

Unless they are able to resolve the issue of leaky defence that has let in 14 goals so far, getting back to their glorious ways will always remain a distant dream.




1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Paul Pogba Marcus Rashford Jose Mourinho Football Top 5/Top 10 Old Trafford Football
Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
Football is my cup of tea. Let's talk football over a Cup of tea!
3 reasons why Manchester United are struggling
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United won't win the Premier...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why the victory over Newcastle would bring back...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United won against Newcastle United
RELATED STORY
Are Manchester United better off without Jose Mourinho?
RELATED STORY
5 times Manchester United pulled off a miraculous comeback
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons Why Manchester United Will Win Against Watford...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Jose Mourinho’s days at Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Mourinho needs to leave Manchester United
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United can win the Premier...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 9
20 Oct CHE MAN 05:00 PM Chelsea vs Manchester United
20 Oct AFC SOU 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton
20 Oct CAR FUL 07:30 PM Cardiff City vs Fulham
20 Oct MAN BUR 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Burnley
20 Oct NEW BRI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Brighton & Hove Albion
20 Oct WES TOT 07:30 PM West Ham vs Tottenham
20 Oct WOL WAT 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Watford
20 Oct HUD LIV 10:00 PM Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool
21 Oct EVE CRY 08:30 PM Everton vs Crystal Palace
23 Oct ARS LEI 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Leicester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us