5 reasons why Manchester United are no longer the dominant force they once were

Rashford looks dejected after a draw against Valencia in the Champions League.

Back in the day, Manchester United ruled the Premier League. They were the quintessential football club not only in England but across the entire continent.

The legendary Sir Alex Ferguson had built a squad that was practically flawless. The team was solid the back, had just the right amount of creativity and explosive power in the midfield and were lethal up front.

And a quick look at the current squad would reveal that it's nothing more than an appalling knock-off of the erstwhile squad. The defence looks shaky and exposed at times, the midfield lacks quality and can't make the ball move effectively, while they are just wasteful in front of the goal.

With conditions this bad, it is easy to agree with all the criticism Jose Mourinho has been facing from the media recently. But as firing two managers previously did not change their fortunes much, it seems obvious that the problem lies somewhere deep within.

Here, we will be taking a look at the 5 reasons why Manchester United's glory days are a thing of the past.

#5 No defensive partnership at the back

Vidic and Ferdinand protected the Manchester United goal for 8 seasons.

One of the main reasons for the success of a team is the stability of the squad. If the players are comfortable in their positions, amazing things can happen.

As shown by the power-duo of Ferdinand and Vidic, a better understanding of your partner's play-style and covering for each-other can yield dividends. They were one of the most feared defensive duos of the league for the 8 seasons that they played together.

Ever since their departures in 2014, there hasn't been a single world-class centre-back in United's squad let alone a partnership at the centre of their defence.

And the problems with at the back become apparent by the fact that this season, Jose Mourinho has named 4 different centre-backs in the starting XI for 8 league matches and has experimented with different combinations in almost every match.

In a move that reflected Mourinho's desperation, Scott McTominay was utilized as a defender in the 3-1 loss of the Red Devils against struggling West Ham.

Unless they are able to resolve the issue of leaky defence that has let in 14 goals so far, getting back to their glorious ways will always remain a distant dream.

