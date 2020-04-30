5 reasons why Manchester United fans should be optimistic when football returns

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

There has not been much to cheer about for a Manchester United fan in recent times. Results have not always been the best under club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The team has struggled against 'supposedly' smaller clubs in the league.

Solskjaer, at one point during this season, found himself with one of the most mediocre records in the league when it came to points collected per match.

However, Manchester United's form improved after a home defeat against Burnley at home. The Old Trafford club has since strung together an impressive eleven-match undefeated streak. This unbeaten run includes a win over their noisy neighbours Manchester City and another over Frank Lampard's Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The COVID-19 enforcement suspension of all sporting action could not have come at a more inauspicious time for the Red Devils who were building up some serious momentum. However, here are five reasons why Manchester United fans should be optimistic about their continued excellent form when football does resume.

1) The form of Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes

"Bruno, Bruno, Bruno" chanted all of Old Trafford. Not every player upon their arrival receives such unabashed show of love from the fans.

Of course, there was more than a tinge of desperation in the chants of the fans. The Red Devils are no longer the force they used to be. Portuguese playmaker Bruno Fernandes managed to exceed all expectations while galvanising supporters and teammates at Old Trafford.

Bruno, Bruno, Bruno!

Came from Sporting like Cristiano.

He goes left he goes right,

makes defenses look shite.

He’s our Portuguese magnifico 🇵🇹pic.twitter.com/1P62fMeh9H — UTFR 🇾🇪 (@ManUtd_HQ) March 13, 2020

Fernandes' impact at Manchester United can be gauged by the fact that Paul Pogba seems happy enough to stay at the club and develop a partnership with the one nicknamed "Portuguese Magnifico" by the Old Trafford faithful.

A successful midfield partnership between Fernandes and Pogba can be a massive boost for United. The club haven't had a world-class duo in that part of the field since the Halcyon days of Paul Scholes and Roy Keane.

2) Strength in depth in the frontline

Odion Ighalo exults after scoring a goal against Linz in the Europa League.

When Odion Ighalo signed for Manchester United on loan on the last day of a busy transfer window, it was primarily construed by many to be a 'panic buy' by the club. Many United fans seemed unhappy at the signing of the former Watford man who was plying his trade in China for three years.

But with four goals in crucial Cup games for United, Ighalo has managed to turn the tide of negative opinions in his favour.

The Old Trafford club have the option to permanently buy Ighalo at the end of the season.

With the form of Wan-Bissaka, Manchester United now have depth in their attacking department. Strength in the forward area of the pitch was a significant cause for concern after the departures of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to Inter Milan.

3) An improving Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has benefited from a recent change in formation in the club's playing style.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka joined Manchester United last summer last season for £ 50 million. At that time he was known more for his defence rather than his forays into the final third of the pitch.

The two months before the COVID-19 enforced suspension, though, saw significant improvement from 'The Spider' in terms of his attacking play.

Credit goes to Solskjaer who tweaked his tactics and team formations to allow Wan-Bissaka the freedom to roam around in more offensive parts of the pitches as a wing-back. The 22-year-old had started as a winger during his days in the Crystal Palace youth academy.

Wan-Bissaka seems to be a part of Solkjaer's long-term plans for the club, and the player would look to repose his manager's faith in him by dishing out impressive performances.

4) The emergence of Luke Shaw as a centre-back

Luke Shaw has been impressive in his new role as a left-sided centre-back.

The appearance of Brandon Williams as a plausible option at left-back had left many to speculate about the future of Luke Shaw at the club. Shaw was apparently on his way to a 'spectacular' fall. However, such rumours regarding his demise might have been greatly exaggerated.

Nobody outside the training staff at Manchester United could have foreseen Shaw becoming a centre-back as his positioning was always considered a cause for concern. However, the Englishman's anticipation, pace and eagerness to join the midfield from defence has played a pivotal role in United's unbeaten run this season.

It was also encouraging to see Shaw dovetail well with Brandon Williams in a back-five. Shaw was neglected for most of Jose Mourinho's reign at Old Trafford. But the player has shown fabulous temperament to bounce back from adversity, and it can only be a positive for United.

5) The rise of young players

The likes of Mason Greenwood and Brandon Williams have established themselves in the first-team squad.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had promised to return Manchester United to the traditions and culture that had made the club so successful in the past.

United have a rich history of blooding young players, and Solskjaer has not been afraid to give youth a chance. As Matt Busby used to say:

“If they are good enough, they are old enough.”

The likes of Mason Greenwood and Brandon Williams have been deemed good enough by Solskjaer this season.

Scott McTominay and Marcus Rashford have also established themselves as key players for United this season. Rashford in particular has enjoyed a stellar year. The striker has scored 19 goals in 31 appearances for the club.

More young players are likely to get their chances to play for Manchester United under Solskjaer, which can only be a good thing for the club.