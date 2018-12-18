5 reasons why Manchester United sacked Jose Mourinho

Suman Dey FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 1.52K // 18 Dec 2018, 21:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jose Mourinho won't be at Manchester United dugout next time.

Jose Mourinho got sacked by Chelsea on 17th December 2015. Three years down the line, history has repeated itself as the Portuguese parted ways with Manchester United. The writing was on the wall for quite some now with the Liverpool defeat coming as the final nail in the coffin.

Looking back at his two and half year managerial stint at the Theatre of Dreams, the only silver lining was the League Cup and the Europa League title in his first season. The situation has only gone worse with each passing season.

Jose criticized the board after a disappointing transfer market and even fell out with some of the players. On top of that, his team selection and philosophy were questionable as United got battered by Manchester City, Liverpool and Spurs this season.

Under Mourinho, United had the worst start ever in the Premier League and looked destined to not qualify for the Champions League next season. Though there are numerous factors as to why the board decided to sack the manager, here is a look at five of them.

#5 Questioning the club's heritage after the Sevilla defeat last season

United was knocked out by Sevilla from the Champions League last season.

Manchester United won two trophies during Jose Mourinho's first season at the club. Despite finishing sixth in the league, there was a belief around Old Trafford, that the Portuguese could bring glory days back to the Theatre of Dreams.

The second season began with excitement as United looked favourites to challenge City for the league title. However, as the season progressed, inconsistency crept in, and eventually, the Red Devils were out of the title race by February.

The Champions League was still a hope for the fans as United faced Sevilla in the round of 16. It was a tie which favoured the Red Devils as many believed United would cruise through to the quarterfinals. However, things didn't go as planned, and Jose Mourinho's side was knocked out in the round of 16 itself.

The defeat infuriated the manager who questioned the club's heritage, and the ability to win big trophies. The statement didn't go down well with the fans who believed Mourinho was tarnishing the image of the club.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement