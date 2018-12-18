×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 reasons why Manchester United sacked Jose Mourinho

Suman Dey
ANALYST
Feature
1.52K   //    18 Dec 2018, 21:51 IST

Jose Mourinho won't be at Manchester United dugout next time.
Jose Mourinho won't be at Manchester United dugout next time.

Jose Mourinho got sacked by Chelsea on 17th December 2015. Three years down the line, history has repeated itself as the Portuguese parted ways with Manchester United. The writing was on the wall for quite some now with the Liverpool defeat coming as the final nail in the coffin.

Looking back at his two and half year managerial stint at the Theatre of Dreams, the only silver lining was the League Cup and the Europa League title in his first season. The situation has only gone worse with each passing season.

Jose criticized the board after a disappointing transfer market and even fell out with some of the players. On top of that, his team selection and philosophy were questionable as United got battered by Manchester City, Liverpool and Spurs this season. 

Under Mourinho, United had the worst start ever in the Premier League and looked destined to not qualify for the Champions League next season. Though there are numerous factors as to why the board decided to sack the manager, here is a look at five of them.

#5 Questioning the club's heritage after the Sevilla defeat last season

United was knocked out by Sevilla from the Champions League last season.
United was knocked out by Sevilla from the Champions League last season.

Manchester United won two trophies during Jose Mourinho's first season at the club. Despite finishing sixth in the league, there was a belief around Old Trafford, that the Portuguese could bring glory days back to the Theatre of Dreams.

The second season began with excitement as United looked favourites to challenge City for the league title. However, as the season progressed, inconsistency crept in, and eventually, the Red Devils were out of the title race by February.

The Champions League was still a hope for the fans as United faced Sevilla in the round of 16. It was a tie which favoured the Red Devils as many believed United would cruise through to the quarterfinals. However, things didn't go as planned, and Jose Mourinho's side was knocked out in the round of 16 itself. 

The defeat infuriated the manager who questioned the club's heritage, and the ability to win big trophies. The statement didn't go down well with the fans who believed Mourinho was tarnishing the image of the club. 

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Paul Pogba Toby Alderweireld Jose Mourinho Manchester United Transfer News Leisure Reading
Suman Dey
ANALYST
A sports enthusiast and an avid follower of football. Since childhood I was encouraged to play cricket and in no time it became a hobby. Gradually I found interest in other sports also. Football is in my blood and I love the electrifying ambiance that surrounds it. I often watch the pre and post match analysis of a match and try to learn how to analyze a football game. The thing that intrigues me the most is that there are so many things happening behind the scenes that are oblivious to our naked eyes. The technological advancements that has been made are phenomenal. I like analyzing a game from a statistical point of view. Being a data guy myself , I am firm believer of providing insights through facts and data. Though a game is always unpredictable , analyzing it from different dimensions can provide some very interesting conclusions.
Twitter reacts as Manchester United sack Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Manchester United were right to sack Jose...
RELATED STORY
5 Managers who can replace Jose Mourinho at Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Twitter explodes as Manchester United sack Jose Mourinho 
RELATED STORY
Mourinho sacked: Jose the best Manchester United manager...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: 3 reasons why Jose Mourinho lost his job
RELATED STORY
5 players who should follow Jose Mourinho out of...
RELATED STORY
5 managers that could replace Jose Mourinho at Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Mourinho sacked: Klopp praises departed Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
Top 3 choices for next manager after Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 18
22 Dec WOL LIV 01:30 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool
22 Dec ARS BUR 06:00 PM Arsenal vs Burnley
22 Dec AFC BRI 08:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion
22 Dec CHE LEI 08:30 PM Chelsea vs Leicester City
22 Dec HUD SOU 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Southampton
22 Dec MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester City vs Crystal Palace
22 Dec NEW FUL 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Fulham
22 Dec WES WAT 08:30 PM West Ham vs Watford
22 Dec CAR MAN 11:00 PM Cardiff City vs Manchester United
23 Dec EVE TOT 09:30 PM Everton vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us