5 reasons why Manchester United should not sack Mourinho

There is a storm rising at Manchester United, and Jose Mourinho is at the center of it all. After coming under heavy criticism earlier in the season for back-to-back defeats in the Premier League to Bournemouth and Tottenham, Jose seemed to have steadied the ship and masterminded three consecutive away victories in the league and Champions League.

That string of positive results seemed to calm the situation at Old Trafford, but in the space of the last five days, the flames have once more been rekindled. The draw at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford in the league set the rumor mills in motion, which was intensified when Mourinho announced his squad to face Derby County in the Carabao Cup which controversially had Paul Pogba left off the team entirely, with Mourinho further stating that he had stripped Pogba off the captaincy and that the Frenchman would never skipper the team while he was in charge of the club.

As it happened, The Red Devils went on to lose the match, crashing out in embarrassing fashion to Championship outfit Derby County led by former Mourinho Protege Frank Lampard on penalties after Sergio Romero had been shown a red card and Fellaini equalized at the death.

As expected, the loss has led to a lot of banter online from both trolls and fans alike, with a huge number of United faithful calling for his sack, pointing to his 'third season syndrome' as proof that he has lost his way among the elite of football management.

While there are more than enough reasons justifying Manchester United to part ways with the Portuguese tactician, doing so could also prove counterproductive. Here are five reasons why Manchester United should not sack Mourinho.

#5 There is no replacement in the market on the level of Mourinho

Mourinho is a three-time Premier League winner

As fanciful as it is to suggest that United parting ways with Mourinho would be in their best interest, it would be a drastic measure, and adequate contingencies must be put in place first.

No institution or any team makes any decision without considering the repercussions, and football clubs are no different. For any team willing to part ways with its manager, the first thing to consider would be potential replacements, and if said coaches are in a position to lift them from their current situation.

Mourinho is one of the greatest managers in footballing history and has won a plethora of titles across four different leagues, including three Premier League titles(which is more than all other EPL managers combined), and it would be impossible to get another manager with such an imposing CV.

Manchester United is the grandest club in England, possessing a history and fanbase which many clubs can only dream about, hence being at the helm of a club the stature of United requires a manager of the highest pedigree, and other than Zinedine Zidane (who has less than four years managerial experience), there is no other manager available who comes close to Mourinho's pedigree.

