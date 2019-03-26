5 reasons why Manchester United should renew Ander Herrera's contract at all costs

A lot of European clubs are keeping tabs on the situation

Ander Herrera’s contract at Manchester United is running out while the club and the player try to negotiate a new deal. Unless United manage to complete a new deal, the player will be a free agent in the summer.

Understandably, a lot of European clubs are keeping tabs on the situation, as a player of his calibre coming for free in the summer would suit a lot of top clubs.

The Spaniard joined United in the summer of 2014 and ever since has become an important part of the team. Since Solskjaer’s arrival, Herrera has been on top form and since the Norwegian is all but confirmed to be United’s permanent manager, Herrera could still be a part of his plans come summer.

As such, the Red Devils need to ensure he continues to stay at United beyond the summer and here are 5 reasons why Manchester United should renew Ander Herrera's contract at all costs.

#5 He is a fantastic ambassador of the club

Ander Herrera has a great personality and is always vocal about his love for the club

The Premier League giants first tried to sign him in 2013, when David Moyes wanted to bring him to the club, however, Bilbao refused to sell. United came back again in the following year, with Louis Van Gaal in charge, but once again were met with rejection.

However, Herrera activated the buy-out clause in his contract, in order to help Manchester United bring him to Old Trafford. It was clear that the Spaniard wanted to come to Old Trafford, and ever since arriving, he quickly made a space for himself in the hearts of the United faithful.

Ander Herrera has a great personality and is always vocal about his love for the club. Be it in the post-match press conferences or by his social media activity, it is clear that the Spaniard loves being a United player. And his passion for the club shows both on the field and in real life.

The Spaniard has been selfless during his time at United, almost always putting the club ahead of personal desires. He has been played out of position, asked to deviate from his natural game, but yet never once has he ever complained. The Spaniard has been a fantastic ambassador of Manchester United, and as such deserves to have his contract renewed.

