×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 reasons why Manchester United should renew Ander Herrera's contract at all costs

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
43   //    26 Mar 2019, 12:36 IST

A lot of European clubs are keeping tabs on the situation
A lot of European clubs are keeping tabs on the situation

Ander Herrera’s contract at Manchester United is running out while the club and the player try to negotiate a new deal. Unless United manage to complete a new deal, the player will be a free agent in the summer.

Understandably, a lot of European clubs are keeping tabs on the situation, as a player of his calibre coming for free in the summer would suit a lot of top clubs.

The Spaniard joined United in the summer of 2014 and ever since has become an important part of the team. Since Solskjaer’s arrival, Herrera has been on top form and since the Norwegian is all but confirmed to be United’s permanent manager, Herrera could still be a part of his plans come summer.

As such, the Red Devils need to ensure he continues to stay at United beyond the summer and here are 5 reasons why Manchester United should renew Ander Herrera's contract at all costs.

#5 He is a fantastic ambassador of the club

Ander Herrera has a great personality and is always vocal about his love for the club
Ander Herrera has a great personality and is always vocal about his love for the club

The Premier League giants first tried to sign him in 2013, when David Moyes wanted to bring him to the club, however, Bilbao refused to sell. United came back again in the following year, with Louis Van Gaal in charge, but once again were met with rejection.

However, Herrera activated the buy-out clause in his contract, in order to help Manchester United bring him to Old Trafford. It was clear that the Spaniard wanted to come to Old Trafford, and ever since arriving, he quickly made a space for himself in the hearts of the United faithful.

Ander Herrera has a great personality and is always vocal about his love for the club. Be it in the post-match press conferences or by his social media activity, it is clear that the Spaniard loves being a United player. And his passion for the club shows both on the field and in real life.

The Spaniard has been selfless during his time at United, almost always putting the club ahead of personal desires. He has been played out of position, asked to deviate from his natural game, but yet never once has he ever complained. The Spaniard has been a fantastic ambassador of Manchester United, and as such deserves to have his contract renewed.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Ander Herrera Ole Gunnar Solskjær Old Trafford Football
Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Deepungsu works 6 days a week, plays football on weekends, but thinks about the beautiful game every minute of the day. He tries to sprinkle his love of football in his writings. Diego Maradona made him fall in love with Football, Paul Scholes showed him how beautiful the game could be and Lionel Messi made him believe in the impossible. Manchester United has kept him sane for the last two decades.
Manchester United news: PSG make move to sign Ander Herrera on a free transfer
RELATED STORY
Why cult hero Ander Herrera deserves a contract extension at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Why Ruben Neves could be the dream replacement for Ander Herrera at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Jose Mourinho failed at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Paulo Dybala should sign for Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deserves the full-time Manchester United job
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Manchester United should appoint Solskjaer as the permanent manager
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Jose Mourinho failed at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Raphael Varane should sign for Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Five reasons why Mourinho’s tenure at Manchester United wasn’t a complete failure
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 32
30 Mar FUL MAN 06:00 PM Fulham vs Manchester City
30 Mar BRI SOU 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton
30 Mar BUR WOL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
30 Mar CRY HUD 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield Town
30 Mar LEI AFC 08:30 PM Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth
30 Mar MAN WAT 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Watford
30 Mar WES EVE 11:00 PM West Ham vs Everton
31 Mar CAR CHE 06:35 PM Cardiff City vs Chelsea
31 Mar LIV TOT 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Tottenham
02 Apr ARS NEW 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us