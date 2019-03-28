5 reasons why Manchester United should sign Jadon Sancho

Sancho is one of the hottest prospects in world football right now

British tabloids are rife with speculations of Manchester United’s impending spending spree this summer. Among the many names currently linked with the Premier League giants, there are only a handful of players who would make United better.

Among that short list, perhaps the most glowing name is Jadon Sancho. With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed to stay, this is a transfer that could work tremendously well for United.

The English winger joined Borussia Dortmund from Manchester City at the start of last season. He was already destined for big things, but Sancho has seen his stock rise after a fantastic season with the Bundesliga side so far. As such, it is only fair that United are linked to him, however, prising him away from Dortmund won't be easy.

For starters, the Bundesliga side is under no pressure to sell. And even if they do, the player won't come cheap, with reports surfacing that he could cost at least £70 million. But it is a price that United can afford and here are 5 reasons why Manchester United should sign Jadon Sancho this summer.

#5 His arrival would be a show of intent from United

Sancho has impressed for England as well

Since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson, Manchester United’s performance in the transfer window has been far from impressive. With both David Gill and Sir Alex gone, the Premier League giants lacked the decisiveness and eagle eye in the market that had been extremely successful at the club for years. Instead, a combination of negative tactics and managerial turmoil meant United were in deep waters.

In recent years, there has been a tendency of successful players arriving at United failing to flourish. This meant that many players were suddenly wary of a move to Old Trafford because many established players had struggled to carry their good form into the club.

While the reason for such portrayal has been varied, Solskjaer's appointment should be the first step towards a return to the good old days. With Sancho, United have a chance to project a positive image again.

If the Englishman arrives at Old Trafford, it would signify that United is still the best place for emerging talents in the world. It would send out a message that United remain ambitious for trophies, glory, and good football.

