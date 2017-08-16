5 reasons why Manchester United will win the Premier League this year

The Red Devils have been missing from the top for some time.

@Sakethscribbles by Saketh Ayyagari Top 5 / Top 10 16 Aug 2017, 12:56 IST

Manchester United last won the Premier League in 2013.

Manchester United endured a bittersweet 2015/16 season. On one hand, they finished a paltry sixth in the Premier League despite possessing one of the deepest squads in the league and an experienced manager in Jose Mourinho. On the other hand, the Red Devils won the Community Shield, EFL Cup and the Europa League.

The Europa League win propelled them into the Champions League group stages for this season. While Champions League qualification is much-welcomed, it is the league performance which will be in focus this season.

The red half of Manchester have every reason to be excited about this season and are already contenders for winning the league title. Herer are 5 reasons why Mourinho's side will win the Premier League this year.

#1 New Signings

Romelu Lukaku is a proven goalscorer.

United boasted of great squad depth last season. However, they never really looked like dominating games in a way title contenders should. One of the reasons for this was the lack of right personnel.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was crucial for United getting into Champions League this season for sure. Nonetheless, he is not known for being as mobile anymore and that affected United's style of play. Thus, signing Romelu Lukaku from Everton to lead the line allows for slicker play and the Belgian is a proven goalscorer as well.

Lindelof is a highly-rated ball-playing centre-back.

As they say, "Goals win you matches, defences win you championships", thus the signing of centre-back Victor Lindelof and defensive-minded midfielder Nemanja Matic strengthen the team.

The former is a ball-playing defender and improves a slightly shaky defence. The latter is a terrific ball-carrier with outstanding game awareness and has the added bonus of coming from direct rivals Chelsea.

While United are expected to make a minimum of one more addition, each of the signings improves the first team and can lead the club to the Premier League summit.