5 reasons why Lionel Messi is still the best player in the world

@BrazilStat by Brazil Stats Top 5 / Top 10 27 Aug 2017, 12:44 IST

The one and only Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is a five-time Ballon d'Or winner and is considered by many, as the best player of his generation and one of the best footballers of all times. Whilst his case for winning the most number of Ballon d'Or (five times) might be equalled by Cristiano Ronaldo in the coming season, the Argentine genius still is heralded by many as the greatest to have ever stepped on the footballing turf.

Here are five reasons to back-up this claim.

#5 Dribbling

The ability to dribble can often be the difference maker in a game. Of course, players like Cristiano Ronaldo have other ways to make the difference, but even in tight spaces, Messi can always find a way to escape his marker and create danger.

The Argentinian is arguably still the best dribbler in the world, alongside new Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar. These two have so often fooled defenders, sending them the wrong way.

As a matter of fact, Lionel Messi has completed the highest number of successful dribbles (560) in Europe's top 5 leagues since 2013/14.