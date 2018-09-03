Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 reasons why Messi will not finish as LaLiga's top goalscorer

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
13.47K   //    03 Sep 2018, 08:48 IST

Lionel Messi needs no introduction anywhere in the world. The 31-year-old has raised the bar high throughout his career, and he alongside Ronaldo dominated the footballing landscape, setting numerous goalscoring records along the way.

With 5 European Golden Boots to his name, the Argentine leads the way for most numbers won in the history of the game. He also holds the record for highest number of goals scored in a single calendar year, with his 91 goals in 2012 breaking Gerd Muller's long-standing record.

The Barcelona forward also holds the record for most goals in a single league campaign, with 50 goals in 2012. Messi was the pichichi winner with his 34 goals last season, and that was enough to guide Barcelona to the league title and win him LaLiga's Golden Boot for the fifth time in his career.

Due to his status as one of the greatest players of all time, coupled with the fact that Barcelona are the favourites to retain the league title they won last season makes Lionel Messi one of the top contenders for the LaLiga Golden Boot.

However, some factors might see Lionel Messi struggle to maintain his usual high standards.

Here are five reasons why Lionel Messi might not win the LaLiga Golden Boot this season.

#5 His withdrawn role

Real Valladolid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga
Lionel Messi plays in a withdrawn role to dictate play

Lionel Messi is undoubtedly one of the greatest goalscorers in history. His supreme passing abilities also means he can function as a premier playmaker, with his uncanny ability to pick out teammates with pinpoint passes proving crucial to most of Barcelona's goals.

Messi's evolution in his game has seen him deployed in a deep position to influence proceedings from midfield. His proficiency in wriggling out of tight spaces to create opportunities for himself and teammates means he excels in this position, as he can hurt oppositions with his defence-splitting passes or by running into space himself.

This adaptation in his game has unsurprisingly seen Messi's impact in the final third take a hit in terms of goalscoring returns, failing to score 40 league goals in each of the last three seasons, compared to earlier in his career when he hit that mark three times between 2012 and 2015, including his record-breaking haul of 50 in the 2011/2012 season.

Messi being deployed as a deep lying playmaker aids mightily in boosting Barcelona's creativity. However, it comes at a cost, and the reduction in his goal returns could see Lionel Messi struggle to retain the Golden Boot which he won last season.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Football Top 5/Top 10
Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Elvis is an avid football fan, who has followed the sport dedicatedly for over 15 years. His passion lies with the Super Eagles of Nigeria, while his all-time favorite player is Raul Gonzalez. He watches all football matches, but has a bias for international football. He understands that the end justifies the means in football, and results are all that matters, but prefers the results being gotten in an aesthetic manner. His writing reflects the way he lives his life, open-ended, with room for differing opinions. Other pastimes include reading and exploring the world. If you have a passion for the game like he does, connect with him across all platforms and share views.
5 reasons why Lionel Messi will not win the Ballon d'Or...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Lionel Messi will be a force to reckon with...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo is leading the Ballon...
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Lionel Messi is the Greatest Of All Time
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Barcelona will win a treble this season
RELATED STORY
5 unjustified reasons why Lionel Messi is disliked by...
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Lionel Messi could lead Barcelona to a...
RELATED STORY
7 times Lionel Messi proved that he too can be as dirty...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Barcelona will retain the La Liga title
RELATED STORY
Ranking Lionel Messi's top 5 seasons
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 4
15 Sep HUE RAY 12:30 AM Huesca vs Rayo Vallecano
15 Sep ATL EIB 04:30 PM Atlético Madrid vs Eibar
15 Sep REA BAR 07:45 PM Real Sociedad vs Barcelona
15 Sep VAL REA 10:00 PM Valencia vs Real Betis
16 Sep ATH REA 12:15 AM Athletic Club vs Real Madrid
16 Sep REA DEP 03:30 PM Real Valladolid vs Deportivo Alavés
16 Sep ESP LEV 07:45 PM Espanyol vs Levante
16 Sep LEG VIL 10:00 PM Leganés vs Villarreal
17 Sep SEV GET 12:15 AM Sevilla vs Getafe
18 Sep GIR CEL 12:30 AM Girona vs Celta Vigo
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us