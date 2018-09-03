5 reasons why Messi will not finish as LaLiga's top goalscorer

Lionel Messi needs no introduction anywhere in the world. The 31-year-old has raised the bar high throughout his career, and he alongside Ronaldo dominated the footballing landscape, setting numerous goalscoring records along the way.

With 5 European Golden Boots to his name, the Argentine leads the way for most numbers won in the history of the game. He also holds the record for highest number of goals scored in a single calendar year, with his 91 goals in 2012 breaking Gerd Muller's long-standing record.

The Barcelona forward also holds the record for most goals in a single league campaign, with 50 goals in 2012. Messi was the pichichi winner with his 34 goals last season, and that was enough to guide Barcelona to the league title and win him LaLiga's Golden Boot for the fifth time in his career.

Due to his status as one of the greatest players of all time, coupled with the fact that Barcelona are the favourites to retain the league title they won last season makes Lionel Messi one of the top contenders for the LaLiga Golden Boot.

However, some factors might see Lionel Messi struggle to maintain his usual high standards.

Here are five reasons why Lionel Messi might not win the LaLiga Golden Boot this season.

#5 His withdrawn role

Lionel Messi plays in a withdrawn role to dictate play

Lionel Messi is undoubtedly one of the greatest goalscorers in history. His supreme passing abilities also means he can function as a premier playmaker, with his uncanny ability to pick out teammates with pinpoint passes proving crucial to most of Barcelona's goals.

Messi's evolution in his game has seen him deployed in a deep position to influence proceedings from midfield. His proficiency in wriggling out of tight spaces to create opportunities for himself and teammates means he excels in this position, as he can hurt oppositions with his defence-splitting passes or by running into space himself.

This adaptation in his game has unsurprisingly seen Messi's impact in the final third take a hit in terms of goalscoring returns, failing to score 40 league goals in each of the last three seasons, compared to earlier in his career when he hit that mark three times between 2012 and 2015, including his record-breaking haul of 50 in the 2011/2012 season.

Messi being deployed as a deep lying playmaker aids mightily in boosting Barcelona's creativity. However, it comes at a cost, and the reduction in his goal returns could see Lionel Messi struggle to retain the Golden Boot which he won last season.

