5 reasons why Mohamed Salah will not win the Ballon d'Or in 2018

Mo Salah had a great season but he may not have done enough to win the Ballon d'Or

Abhijit Ajayan
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 07 Jun 2018, 13:34 IST
7.90K

FBL-EUR-C1-LIVERPOOL-REAL MADRID
Ronaldo consoles Salah after the latter had to be replaced in the Champions League final after dislocating his shoulder

Mohamed Salah was prematurely gauged as a headless chicken when he returned to the Premier League with Liverpool. However, he has gone on to have an absolutely scintillating season where he even broke the Premier League goalscoring record after surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suarez and Alan Shearer.

Salah was signed from AS Roma for a sum of £37m and that has proved to be a great bargain. Salah, alongside Firmino and Mane have formed the deadliest attacking trio in European football right now.

The Egyptian is a fan favourite and the stands at Anfield are constantly buzzing with Salah chants. Even though he had a spectacular season, he couldn't sign off on the right note as his Champions League dreams received an anticlimactic ending.

Salah had to leave the field in the 30th minute of the final against Real Madrid after dislocating his shoulder. As a result, Liverpool lost the final and their hopes of ending the season with some kindof silverware took a huge hit.

With no major silverware in his kitty, Salah winning the Ballon d'Or looks like a tall order. On that note, let's take a look at the 5 reasons why he will not win the Ballon d'Or this season.


#5 No silverware to show for

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final
Salah did not win any trophies with Liverpool

For all of Salah's individual achievements that have buoyed Liverpool forward this season, he ended the campaign with no trophies. Liverpool lost to West Bromwich Albion in the 4th round of the FA Cup.

They crashed out of the League Cup at the very beginning of the season against Leicester City. Manchester City were unstoppable in the Premier League and gave no chance to their rivals after winning the league with a 19 point margin.

Liverpool's best shot at a silverware was the Champions League. They pulled off one of the upsets of the season against Manchester City in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. Subsequently, they sent AS Roma packing in the semis.

However, they couldn't get the better of Real in the final at Kiev and ended up being second best on the night. It's a case of 'so close, yet so far' for Klopp's men. They finished the season without any trophies to show for and when it comes to winning the Ballon d'Or, trophies matter a lot.

Premier League 2017-18 Liverpool Football Real Madrid CF Football Lionel Messi Mohamed Salah Jurgen Klopp Ballon D'or Football Top 5/Top 10
