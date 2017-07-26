5 reasons why Neymar should stay at Barcelona

The Brazilian is reportedly close to a move to Paris St-Germain with Manchester United also interested

@sunaadh by Sunaadh Sagar Top 5 / Top 10 26 Jul 2017, 17:09 IST

Neymar's future in a Blaugrana shirt is uncertain

The speculation surrounding Neymar Jr's future at Barcelona has reached fever pitch in the last few weeks, with incessant rumours of a move to Ligue 1 giants Paris St-Germain for an eye-watering fee of €222 million, the release clause of the Brazilian's contract.

The money on offer to Neymar on a personal level must also be quite staggering with reports in the French press claiming a €50 million annual salary. Manchester United were another club linked with the Brazilian, and rumours of a move away from Barcelona simply will not die down.

Here are the major reasons why Neymar should reject a move to PSG/Manchester United and stay with Barcelona

#1 Moving in a World Cup Year is a risk

Every footballer seeking a move in this transfer window will do so with guarantees of play time. This is the season that will decide the squads of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and it is imperative for players seeking a move that they play.

I'm not suggesting that Neymar will not be in the plane for Russia come June 2018, the idea would seem downright sacrilegious to a Selecao fan. Adapting to a new league might not work out according to plan, and Neymar runs the risk of being out of form once the World Cup extravaganza kicks off.

Brazil need Neymar to have a settled and productive year for his club side, not dealing with the pressure of being the most expensive player of all time and with notoriously unforgiving media scrutiny. Staying with Barcelona is not a guarantee against tumult, but the Selecao will be safe in the knowledge that their most important player is steadily improving in time for the greatest prize in football.