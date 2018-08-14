5 reasons why Ousmane Dembele will impress at Barcelona this season

Jidonu Mauyon FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.76K // 14 Aug 2018, 11:42 IST

Barcelona broke their transfer record when they signed Dembele from Dortmund last year

It cost FC Barcelona a whopping £135 million to sign French starlet, Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund during the summer of 2017. The youngster was signed as a replacement for Neymar Junior who departed the Nou Camp to complete a world-record move to Paris Saint Germain earlier.

Much was expected from the attacker after he put on the Blaugrana jersey, but he failed to impress in his debut season after suffering two terrible injuries that forced him out of action. Although he did put up some promising displays during the latter stages of the campaign, the winger couldn't produce much influence as the term finished shortly after his recovery.

Following a successful World Cup campaign with his national team in Russia, Dembele has now linked up with his club teammates as they prepare for the upcoming La Liga campaign. Despite the speculations that surrounded his future at Camp Nou this summer, the winger has cleared the air of any rumors and declared his intention to remain in the Catalan capital.

Below, we examine 5 reasons why the talented youngster will be a hit in his second season at Barcelona:

#5 Adaptation

The youngster is integrating himself into the team rapidly after his recovery

Adapting to Barcelona's style of play is a huge task for any footballer, with the Spanish champions well recognized for their possession-based and decent passing system across Europe.

It is pleasant to see how Ousmane Dembele has been adapting to the club's system ever since he recovered from the terrible injuries he suffered last term. Despite his setbacks, the attacker still managed to fit himself into the team and produced promising displays during the latter stages of the campaign.

After spending his first year at the club and rapidly understanding their style of play, it is quite undeniable that the 21-year-old will be ready to take his game forward when the campaign begins this season.

