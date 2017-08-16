5 reasons why Paul Pogba will take over the English Premier League this season

Paul Pogba will truly be unleashed this season.

by Aakanksh Sanketh Top 5 / Top 10 16 Aug 2017, 18:06 IST

Paul Pogba will truly be unleashed this season

Not long ago did a young Frenchman shatter world transfer records, as he returned home to Manchester United. He brought with him experience, exuberance and a correspondingly heavy price tag. Bought for what was deemed a whopping £89.3 million, Paul Pogba returned to England, carrying expectations that outweighed him.

Over the course of last season, Pogba struggled not just with the conditions, but also with the incessant criticism that came along with each and every chance he failed to put away. He struggled to find his feet. He struggled to find the net. He did, however, not once, fail to impress.

Touted to be the next big thing in world football, Pogba hasn't quite lived up to his billing thus far but will be keen to change all that and more this season. Here are 5 reasons why we believe he will take the English Premier League, and the world by storm this season.

#5 Increased confidence

Pogba will hope to pick up more trophies this season

Nothing instills confidence in a footballer like silverware. While Manchester United had a woeful campaign in the English Premier League last season, they also did pick up 3 trophies along the way. The most notable one being the UEFA Europa League.

Paul Pogba joined Manchester United at a time when the club seemingly had no direction. Sir Alex was gone, David Moyes and Louis van Gaal enjoyed clueless runs and the club was in tatters.

Manchester United were exiled to the UEFA Europa League in what many perceived as the beginning of dark days at the club. Instead of shying away from such a scenario, Paul Pogba not just relocated to Manchester, but also galvanised the squad enough to return as champions from Europe's second best competition.

Cut to present day and you'll see that the Red Devils have begun piling the trophies once again. They conquered the Europa league and ran away with the EFL Cup. Pogba was a central figure in both victories as he helped Manchester United find joy once again. Despite hitting the bar more frequently than an alcoholic, Pogba is bound to have grown in confidence after last season and could be a menacing force to deal with this time around.

If the dab-master could rejuvenate a side that had forgotten what it was like to win, imagine what he'll do with a side that's just won 3 pieces of silverware, including one of Europe's finest.