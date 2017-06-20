5 reasons why Pepe is a Real Madrid legend

You are not likely to agree unless you are among the 80,000 plus filling up Santiago Bernabeu - but here's why Pepe is a Real Madrid legend.

by Manukrishnan S R Top 5 / Top 10 20 Jun 2017, 12:56 IST

For Pepe, it’s time to say goodbye to Real Madrid

In the age of football memes and trolls, we have several footballers who call forth enduring associated stereotypes in our minds. Suarez as a pantomime Dracula, Ozil assisting us even in our household chores and Torres missing everything including his exams and driving tests. Then there is Pepe who is yet another prominent feature in internet's most popular trolls -grappling and wrestling his way into the murky world of the Internet.

However, Pepe is so much more than that. 10 years into his Real Madrid career, having made 334 appearances (only five foreigners have ever made more appearances for Real), Pepe announced his impending departure a few weeks back.

"I have had years of great pride in which I have given my body and soul," Pepe said. "But I took the decision in January when it was clear which way it was going," the defender had stated.

‘Legend’ is a tricky word in football parlance. What makes you a legend for a football club? Consistency over ability or vice versa? The number of years or the number of trophies? Sticking with the club through thick and thin or leading them during years of glorious success? What we can all agree upon, however, is that a player can be a legend for a football club without being considered a legend in the wider context of global football.

Suarez will forever be one of the greats to have graced Anfield – though he might not be remembered fondly by fans of other Premier League clubs.

Therefore, love him or hate him, Pepe is a Real Madrid legend. Just hear us out – we have five reasons for saying so:

#1 Consistency

Further up the pitch in a football match, it is the unpredictability that is treasured – an ingenious skill, an outrageous flick, or a moment of inspired improvisation. Go back some 30-40 yards, and the tables turn. Consistency, composure and reliability are the traits that set a defender apart.

10 years of solidity, therefore, mark Pepe out. Other than a moment of madness in 2009 that resulted in a 10-game ban, Pepe has mostly been available for Real Madrid to call upon his services. It is telling that in the course of his ban, Madrid lost five out of the next six games, costing them the title.

More often than not, Pepe has been one of the first names on the teamsheet – a sheet, it must be said, that featured some of the best in European football.