5 reasons why Real Madrid are struggling

Samyak Tripathi FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 128 // 06 Oct 2018, 22:00 IST

Real Madrid C.F had an abysmal week where they were first humbled by Sevilla at Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán when they conceded 3 goals in the first half itself. Later that week Real Madrid could only salvage a point at Santiago Bernabeu against their bitter city rivals Atletico Madrid. It went from bad to worse when the defending UCL champions lost 1-0 away to a young and an inexperienced CSKA Moscow.

So what is it that is holding Madrid back? Here we take a look at the reasons for their current struggles.

#1 Goal drought

Sevilla, Atletico Madrid and CSKA Moscow have all kept clean sheets against Real Madrid, as the Los Blancos haven't found the back net since Marco Asensio's goal against Espanyol. This Real Madrid side has now gone 319 minutes without scoring which represents the third worst goal drought in Europe's top five leagues only bettering Cagliari and Dijon. This is largely due to the fact that this side has been unable to open up the defense of teams that like to sit back and absorb pressure and just rely on counters.

Karim Benzema started the season in scintillating fashion scoring 4 goals in LaLiga but off late has been disappointing. In his last 5 appearances he's failed to get on the scoresheet with only 1 of his last 11 shots being on target. It's not solely down to Benzema, the midfield has struggled to create clear cut chances for the striker to capitalize. Neither has anyone else stepped up to score these goals recently.

