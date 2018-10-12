5 reasons why Real Madrid are struggling

Madrid are in a spot of bother

'Struggle' is a very relative word. It has a different meaning for different circumstances. For the financially strong people, ‘struggle’ is losing the WiFi connection for 20 seconds.

Meanwhile, for some others, 'struggle' is not being able to put food on the table. This is the way life is; it just has a way of making one word mean many things.

For low-budget top division clubs, staying up is the be-all and end-all. But when it comes to Real Madrid, being just two points from the top spot after 8 games in the league is a crisis.

They are second in their group in the Champions League, a competition which they have won three times in a row and are currently defending it, and yet, with no goals in the last four games in all competition, the general consensus seems to be that the Galacticos are struggling.

It is all about standards and the way the Blancos have set the bar, it is only natural to claim that they are in a spot of bother – and here are 5 reasons why that is happening…

#5 Ronaldo departure

If one removes a light bulb from a room, it ought to become dark. That is how it is. There could be some light rays travelling inside the room when the sun is up but by the time the darkness of the night shrouds the world, the room will become pitch dark.

So when Real Madrid decided to remove the light from their room by selling Cristiano Ronaldo, it was only a matter of time before the darkness seeped in. After all, this is a man who shattered the scoring records of former Madrid players and ended up becoming the highest ever scorer in the history of the club.

And it took him only 9 seasons to get there. In the process, he helped the Merengues win the Champions League four times and the league two times. His goals were fundamental for the club and with his absence now, the Bernabeu outfit are now going through a scoring-drought of four games.

