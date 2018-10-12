×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 reasons why Real Madrid are struggling

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
2.19K   //    12 Oct 2018, 18:34 IST

Madrid are in a spot of bother
Madrid are in a spot of bother

'Struggle' is a very relative word. It has a different meaning for different circumstances. For the financially strong people, ‘struggle’ is losing the WiFi connection for 20 seconds.

Meanwhile, for some others, 'struggle' is not being able to put food on the table. This is the way life is; it just has a way of making one word mean many things.

For low-budget top division clubs, staying up is the be-all and end-all. But when it comes to Real Madrid, being just two points from the top spot after 8 games in the league is a crisis.

They are second in their group in the Champions League, a competition which they have won three times in a row and are currently defending it, and yet, with no goals in the last four games in all competition, the general consensus seems to be that the Galacticos are struggling.

It is all about standards and the way the Blancos have set the bar, it is only natural to claim that they are in a spot of bother – and here are 5 reasons why that is happening…

#5 Ronaldo departure

If one removes a light bulb from a room, it ought to become dark. That is how it is. There could be some light rays travelling inside the room when the sun is up but by the time the darkness of the night shrouds the world, the room will become pitch dark.

So when Real Madrid decided to remove the light from their room by selling Cristiano Ronaldo, it was only a matter of time before the darkness seeped in. After all, this is a man who shattered the scoring records of former Madrid players and ended up becoming the highest ever scorer in the history of the club.

And it took him only 9 seasons to get there. In the process, he helped the Merengues win the Champions League four times and the league two times. His goals were fundamental for the club and with his absence now, the Bernabeu outfit are now going through a scoring-drought of four games.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football Cristiano Ronaldo Football Top 5/Top 10 Zinedine Zidane Julen Lopetegui
Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
5 reasons why Real Madrid are struggling
RELATED STORY
Why Real Madrid are struggling after Cristiano Ronaldo's...
RELATED STORY
6 reasons why Real Madrid is struggling at the moment
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Real Madrid shouldn’t sack Lopetegui
RELATED STORY
4 possible reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo won't leave Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Real Madrid are in deep trouble right now
RELATED STORY
4 Reasons Why Real Madrid Are Better Than Barcelona
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why it's time for Eden Hazard to move to Real...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Real Madrid won't miss Ronaldo this season
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Tomorrow CRO ENG 12:15 AM Croatia vs England
Tomorrow BEL LUX 12:15 AM Belarus vs Luxembourg
Tomorrow EST FIN 12:15 AM Estonia vs Finland
Tomorrow GRE HUN 12:15 AM Greece vs Hungary
Tomorrow BEL SWI 12:15 AM Belgium vs Switzerland
Tomorrow NOR SLO 09:30 PM Norway vs Slovenia
African Cup of Nations
PP GHA SIE Ghana vs Sierra Leone
International Friendlies 2018
Tomorrow CHI IND 05:05 PM China PR vs India
Tomorrow UZB KOR 07:30 PM Uzbekistan vs Korea DPR
Tomorrow PHI OMA 09:00 PM Philippines vs Oman
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us