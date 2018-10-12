×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Reasons Why Real Madrid Have Started This Season So Poorly

Avinash Choubey
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
762   //    12 Oct 2018, 12:17 IST

Kroos has looked out of sorts this season
Kroos has looked out of sorts this season

Real Madrid began their 2018-19 season against Atletico Madrid, suffering a humiliating loss at the hands of their city-rivals in the UEFA Super Cup. The 13 time European champions recovered well by beating Getafe CF by a 2-0 margin, Girona FC and Leganes CD by 4 goals to 1.

But the Real Madrid's ship has looked shaky in front of the tougher challenges presented by the stronger opponents in the league and UEFA Champions League. They were made to look mediocre by Sevilla when they stunned Real Madrid by defeating them 3-0, a humiliating score for someone of Los Blancos' stature.

Then they faced surprise is Russia against CSKA Moscow who defeated by a narrow margin of 1-0. Their disappointing form continued in the league as well when they lost to a stoppage-time goal by Deportivo Alaves, a team who started the match as clear underdogs.

Let's look at the things Madrid are missing in their game :

#5 Lack of sharpness in the creative department

One improvement that was clearly expected of Lopetegui was to get rid of the cross and pray tactics that was hardcoded in the attacking game of the club for the past few seasons. Changes were clearly visible in the first three matches of La Liga, where Real dominated the possession as well as created chances through the middle by breaking the defensive lines of the opposition.

But that style of play has proved to be toothless against stubborn defences who like to sit back and soak pressure. For instance, both the encounters against city rivals have proven to be fruitless for the Santiago Bernabeu based club.

Even the talent-filled midfield of Real Madrid hasn't been able to find a way past teams with well-drilled defences. Passing has looked blunt and predictive. In the later matches, team tactics have again somehow shifted to the strategy of taking the ball wide and crossing inside the box hoping that someone heads it home. Here arises the second problem.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Gareth Bale Cristiano Ronaldo Football Top 5/Top 10 Julen Lopetegui
Avinash Choubey
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
5 reasons why Barcelona fans dislike Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Real Madrid will struggle next season
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why neither Ronaldo nor Messi should win this...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why the Lopetegui's Real Madrid looks more fun...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Barcelona will have a greater chance of...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Real Madrid predicted XI...
RELATED STORY
Why FC Barcelona is treble-bound this season 
RELATED STORY
5 clubs that could dethrone Real Madrid in the UEFA...
RELATED STORY
Revealed: 5 most shocking results in Europe so far
RELATED STORY
Nine years at Real Madrid: 9 most iconic CR7 moments
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 3
23 Oct YOU VAL 10:25 PM Young Boys vs Valencia
23 Oct AEK BAY 10:25 PM AEK Athens vs Bayern München
24 Oct HOF OLY 12:30 AM Hoffenheim vs Olympique Lyonnais
24 Oct SHA MAN 12:30 AM Shakhtar Donetsk vs Manchester City
24 Oct ROM CSK 12:30 AM Roma vs CSKA Moskva
24 Oct REA VIK 12:30 AM Real Madrid vs Viktoria Plzeň
24 Oct MAN JUV 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Juventus
24 Oct AJA BEN 12:30 AM Ajax vs Benfica
24 Oct CLU MON 10:25 PM Brugge vs Monaco
24 Oct PSV TOT 10:25 PM PSV vs Tottenham
25 Oct BOR ATL 12:30 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Atlético Madrid
25 Oct BAR INT 12:30 AM Barcelona vs Internazionale
25 Oct PSG NAP 12:30 AM PSG vs Napoli
25 Oct LIV CRV 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Crvena Zvezda
25 Oct LOK POR 12:30 AM Lokomotiv Moskva vs Porto
25 Oct GAL SCH 12:30 AM Galatasaray vs Schalke 04
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us