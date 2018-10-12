5 Reasons Why Real Madrid Have Started This Season So Poorly

Avinash Choubey FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 762 // 12 Oct 2018, 12:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kroos has looked out of sorts this season

Real Madrid began their 2018-19 season against Atletico Madrid, suffering a humiliating loss at the hands of their city-rivals in the UEFA Super Cup . The 13 time European champions recovered well by beating Getafe CF by a 2-0 margin, Girona FC and Leganes CD by 4 goals to 1.

But the Real Madrid's ship has looked shaky in front of the tougher challenges presented by the stronger opponents in the league and UEFA Champions League. They were made to look mediocre by Sevilla when they stunned Real Madrid by defeating them 3-0, a humiliating score for someone of Los Blancos' stature.

Then they faced surprise is Russia against CSKA Moscow who defeated by a narrow margin of 1-0. Their disappointing form continued in the league as well when they lost to a stoppage-time goal by Deportivo Alaves, a team who started the match as clear underdogs.

Let's look at the things Madrid are missing in their game :

#5 Lack of sharpness in the creative department

One improvement that was clearly expected of Lopetegui was to get rid of the cross and pray tactics that was hardcoded in the attacking game of the club for the past few seasons. Changes were clearly visible in the first three matches of La Liga, where Real dominated the possession as well as created chances through the middle by breaking the defensive lines of the opposition.

But that style of play has proved to be toothless against stubborn defences who like to sit back and soak pressure. For instance, both the encounters against city rivals have proven to be fruitless for the Santiago Bernabeu based club.

Even the talent-filled midfield of Real Madrid hasn't been able to find a way past teams with well-drilled defences. Passing has looked blunt and predictive. In the later matches, team tactics have again somehow shifted to the strategy of taking the ball wide and crossing inside the box hoping that someone heads it home. Here arises the second problem.

1 / 5 NEXT