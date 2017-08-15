Five reasons why Real Madrid may fail to win the league this season

Real Madrid are expected to continue their domination, but they might just fail.

Real Madrid after winning the La Liga last season

The title of this slider might baffle a lot of people, especially after the mauling the Catalans received at the hands of the Los Blancos in the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup. But things can happen; things that are not expected by the masses.

For example, when the Galacticos won the Champions League in 2014 and the Rojiblancos the league title that very season, nobody expected Barcelona to win much in the following seasons. However, the very next season, the Catalans won the treble, against the expectations of many.

So, we can never really rule out the unexpected and here are five reasons why Real Madrid may fail to win the league this season…

#5 Too many cooks

Of course, you must have heard the saying, “too many cooks spoil the broth.” This might happen at Madrid. Although Zinedine Zidane has managed his squad extremely well, there are just too many players in midfield.

The likes of Marcos Llorente and Dani Ceballos – both stars of their previous teams last season – couldn’t even find a place on the bench against Manchester United in the European Super Cup final. At some point in the season, the players might feel frustrated at the lack of chances which could result in a disharmonious dressing room.

However, if Zidane takes his rotation policy to the next level and starts shuffling his players often, another problem could arise: the playing system could lose balance. This too could result in a disastrous end for the Blancos, who are expected to dominate world football for the next few seasons.