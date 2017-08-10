Five reasons why Real Madrid will successfully defend the La Liga title

Why the Los Blancos could do what they did 10 years ago - win back-to-back La Liga titles.

Real Madrid celebrate winning the La Liga last season

After a wait of five long years, Real Madrid were finally able to wrest the La Liga title away from their eternal rivals, Barcelona. The Champions League has always been the competition preferred by the club, but just one league title between 2008-09 and Zidane’s first run in 2015-16 was not enough for a club of the Whites' stature.

After the last time they won the league title, in Mourinho’s second season in 2011-12, they went on a barren run for five long years. This time, however, it feels as though Madridistas won’t have to wait for so long as their team looks stronger than ever.

On that note, here are five reasons why Madrid will successfully retain the league title…

#5 Improved team-chemistry

Modric and Kroos share a telepathic bond

One of the things that Real Madrid almost always lacked was an understanding between their first-team players. This problem, however, doesn’t exist anymore. In fact, if anything, the chemistry among the starting XI is on the rise.

From the goalkeeper, Keylor Navas, to the striker, Karim Benzema, every player in the first-team has been at the club for at least three years – out of them, Casemiro and Navas have been starters for only two years while the others have enjoyed that status for at least three years.

The sales of Alvaro Morata, James Rodriguez and Danilo might have reduced the experience on the bench, but the first-team keeps improving in terms of team chemistry. This is helped by the fact that most of the players that Real Madrid have signed over the last few years have been more for the future than the present.

This means that while the team gets stronger overall, the first-team balance doesn’t get disrupted due to the inclusion of star players. The additions of Theo Hernandez, Dani Ceballos, Jesus Vallejo and Marcos Llorente are also in line with that policy.

And we all know that good team-chemistry increases the chances of winning titles.