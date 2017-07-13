5 reasons why Romelu Lukaku could fail at Manchester United

Why the Belgian international's signing could go all wrong.

Potentially the most expensive player ever

It is strange that Romelu Lukaku, of all players, might go on to become the most expensive player of all time should United pay the add-ons. In a deal where the Red Devils are set to pay £75 million upfront and £15 million in add-ons, they have gotten one of the Premier League’s most proven strikers.

Indeed, the former West Brom man’s record speaks for itself as he has constantly been among the best scorers in the league. Hence, as a result, Manchester United decided to splash the cash on him and would be hoping that their investment pays off.

Also read: Why paying £100m for Lukaku while refusing £70m for Morata is a mistake

However, there is a good chance that it won’t be recouped. Here are five reasons why Lukaku would fail at United...

#5 That damned first touch

At first, I was not sure if he attempted a terrible pass or just didn’t know how to bring the ball under control with his first touch. After watching him play for a few years, I have come to the conclusion that he has one of the worst first touches among today’s forwards.

How does that matter when he has scored over 20 goals for Everton in each of his last three seasons though?

For starters, Manchester United like to keep the ball more than Everton, who rely on the counter. Given that United have some of the finest players in their attack, it is only natural for opponents to mark them closely and shut down the channels quickly.

Last season, the Red Devils enjoyed an average of 55% possession per game while Everton kept an average of 51%. But this is what is worrying: United had more percentage of their touches (31%) in the opposition third than Everton (28%).

While 3% might not seem like much, it does make a difference. We have seen a lot of cases where the first touch of a player actually sets him up for the rest of the move, eventually leading to a goal.

More touches in the final third are also accompanied by more passes, which is also not good news for the Belgian as he is…