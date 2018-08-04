Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 reasons why Sergi Roberto should be the new Barca number 8

Ak Nafi
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
7.63K   //    04 Aug 2018, 22:47 IST

FC Barcelona v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
The day Sergi Roberto became a part of Barcelona's history.

March 8th 2017: Sergi Roberto went from being just another of FC Barcelona's homegrown talents to a part of the club's history. With the game at 94:39, he got the touch that lead to one the greatest comeback ever witnessed. The 2016-2017 season was a strange one for Roberto, as he went from being a reserve midfielder to an all position player, to becoming the first choice right back. Though he didn't start against PSG on that historic night, he came on as a substitute, and surprisingly played as a midfielder on the left, and the rest they say is history.

He gave another glimpse of his ability, in the El Clasico that followed, and there were calls from Barca fans to play him at his preferred midfield role. That was always going to be difficult with the legendary Andres Iniesta present, and the arrival of Paulinho made it more difficult for a spot to open up. Moreover in the 2017/2018 season under the new coach Ernesto Valverde, Barca mainly played the 4-4-2 formation. But Sergi still remained the first choice right back even in the presence of a natural RB in the form of Nelson Semedo.

The new season is upon us and with the departure of Pauinho and Iniesta, there is a strong possibility of Sergi being deployed at midfield more regularly, even though the surprise signing of Arturo Vidal says otherwise. Iniesta's departure means his iconic number 8 jersey is up for grabs, and there should be no argument as to why Sergi Roberto does not deserve to wear it.

Here are 5 reasons why Sergi should be handed over the number 8 jersey:


1. A La Masia product like Iniesta

An academy product taught to play the Barca way
An academy product taught to play the Barca way

Sergi Roberto came through the ranks of Barcelona just like the great Andres Iniesta. The best shirt numbers in Barcelona are known to be held by the best talents of their famed academy. It is a statement to the young generation of homegrown players that their performances are rewarded, and given a preference over players signed from other clubs. Denis Suarez is an example. He now holds the number 6 shirt worn by another club legend Xavi, and even though there are better performing midfielders than Suarez, he holds an advantage of being an academy player.



Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Football Spain Football Andres Iniesta Sergi Roberto Barcelona Transfer News
Ak Nafi
CONTRIBUTOR
