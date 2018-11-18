5 reasons why Sergio Ramos is not as good as he is made out to be

Umid Kumar Dey

Sergio Ramos is not as good as most claim

Sergio Ramos is regarded as one of the best defenders of this era by many. Even the great Paolo Maldini said back in 2009 that Sergio Ramos will be the heir to his throne.

Eight years down the line, the Spain defender may have emulated – or even internationally exceeded – the great Italian former defender, the gulf in class between the two is quite staggering.

A few weeks ago, Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren claimed that the Real Madrid superstar is more prone to mistakes than he is but his flaws were overlooked because of match-winning goals by Ronaldo.

"If you look, Ramos, he has many more mistakes than me. But he's at Real Madrid. When you do a mistake, but you win 5-1, 5-2, nobody sees the mistake. You know what I mean," Lovren said.

And while it might sound ridiculous for Lovren to say this, he is actually right. And here are five reasons why that is the case…

#5 Not much improvement

Back in 2009, Sergio Ramos, still in his early 20s, was one of the most talented potentials in the game. He was plying his trade at right-back at the time but everyone knew that he would finish at center-back eventually.

And then after the arrival of Mourinho to Real Madrid, the Spain captain was shifted to the centre – mostly due to the lack of a proper partner for Pepe – and he has been there ever since.

Being a full-back is a lot different than being a centre-back. Full-backs, despite being defenders, can get away – and also be lauded – despite not being defensively sound (a la Dani Alves and Marcelo).

However, centre-halves don’t have the same luxury. The Real Madrid captain was very defensively sound for a full-back but not as much for a central defender.

Ramos of then and now doesn’t have much difference as he hasn’t improved his defensive forte to the level that he was supposed to.

