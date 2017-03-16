5 reasons why Sergio Ramos is the best captain in football now

Sergio Ramos is head and shoulders above the captains in world football at the moment.

@soumalyamoitra7 by Soumalya Moitra Top 5 / Top 10 16 Mar 2017, 19:21 IST

Sergio Ramos

Great captains are certainly a dying breed in football, gone are the days of Tony Adams, Carles Puyol and Roy Keane when they would urge their teams to victory from the jaws of defeat. Captains are the manager’s reflection on the pitch and a good captain goes a long way in making sure that the team performs to their potential.

Sergio Ramos is definitely one of the few natural leaders in football right now. The Spain and Real Madrid captain is one of the most decorated footballers in the planet winning every trophy on offer at the domestic and international stage for club and country.

Although there are the likes of Gabi, Philip Lahm, and Hugo Lloris, Sergio Ramos is the best captain in football right now, here’s why

#1 Leadership off the pitch

Sergio Ramos during training

There is no denying the fact that Sergio Ramos is a great example for youngsters in the Real Madrid and Spain dressing room. “Our captain is Sergio, he’s won a lot of things in the game and has had many years at the club” said Carvajal who undoubtedly was taken under his wing when he came back to Real Madrid.

More recently he was captured doing a motivation team talk ahead of training (before the game versus Napoli), as the players attentively gathered around their leader. When Karim Benzema and Isco weren’t getting game time earlier in the season due to their attitude in training, he pulled aside the duo and told them to sort out their weight issues.

Those are not isolated incidents and showcases his influence in the dressing room and in the dugout.