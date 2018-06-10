Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 reasons why Sergio Ramos is the best defender in the world

People might hate Sergio Ramos for his rough style of play, but he is the best defender in the world - and this is why

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10 10 Jun 2018, 14:55 IST
9.27K

Spain Portraits - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Best in the world?

Sergio Ramos is perhaps the most famous defender in the world right now. After his performance in the final of the Champions League against Liverpool, the Spain captain incurred the wrath of the majority of the football fraternity because of his actions in the game.

At first, a hard foul on Mohamed Salah ended the Egyptian’s night and then an elbow to Lorius Karius apparently induced a concussion. Although the intent can never truly be deduced accurately, Ramos has regardless faced the inferno of the masses due to his rough style of play.

But make no mistake here: defensively, Ramos was astute throughout the game. While the former Sevilla star can, at times, be a liability due to his hot head and the subsequent proneness to earning yellow and/or red cards, he can never truly be counted off from a game.

Ahead of the World Cup, many are talking about the dark side of his game. This slideshow, however, appreciates and acknowledges him as the best defender in the world because of these five reasons…

#5 Consistent at top level

Sergio Ramos has been playing at the top level for as long as anyone can remember. Considering this, 32 is a young age for someone who has been around since 2004. Busting into the scene as a young and aggressive fullback at Sevilla, he joined Real Madrid in 2005 and became an instant hit with the Madridistas.

After playing the initial part of his Madrid career as a right-back, Sergio Ramos shifted to the centre under Jose Mourinho and has been there ever since. This is a man that has been the first choice defender for Real Madrid for over a decade – and, in itself, is something special.

The fact that he is the longest-serving member and the captain of the club proves what an important figure he is for the club. A lot of defenders have come and gone in the meantime, but Ramos stood the test of time and not only established himself as the captain of the most successful club in the world but also one of the best centre-backs in Europe of this era.

Page 1 of 5 Next
La Liga 2017-18 Real Madrid CF Football Sergio Ramos Football Top 5/Top 10
5 reasons why Wenger can be successful at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Zinedine Zidane is Real Madrid’s best...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Goalscoring Defenders in Modern Football
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Antonio Conte is the perfect manager for...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why the Ballon d'Or should be scrapped
RELATED STORY
3 possible reasons why Zidane left Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Zinedine Zidane was right to leave Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo is leading the Ballon...
RELATED STORY
5 players Real Madrid should target to win the La Liga
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Real Madrid are struggling in Spain this...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Primera División 2017/2018
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT CEL LEV
4 - 2
FT LEG REA
3 - 2
FT SEV DEP
1 - 0
FT MAL GET
0 - 1
FT LAS GIR
1 - 2
FT VIL REA
2 - 2
FT VAL DEP
2 - 1
FT ATH ESP
0 - 1
FT ATL EIB
2 - 2
FT BAR REA
1 - 0
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us