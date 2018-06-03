Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

5 reasons why Spain will lift the World Cup in Russia this summer

A brief insight into what Spain can offer to its fans during the upcoming World Cup.

Shrayans Jain
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 03 Jun 2018, 00:10 IST
2.51K

WA<p>

Spain are on the course of replicating their exploits of the 2010 World Cup

Although 32 teams across the globe fight to claim the prestigious World Cup trophy, few of them are genuine contenders to lift it. While the usual suspects Brazil, Germany, and France are definitely among the favorites, one team that has somehow slipped under the radar is the Spanish national team.

The team had a terrific qualifying campaign for the World Cup where the Spaniards won 9 games out of 10 and lost none.

La Roja is in Group B of the World Cup, which also consists of Portugal, Morocco, and Iran, and the Spaniards are tipped to top the group at the expense of current European Champions Portugal

So, without any further ado, here is a look at the 5 reasons why Spain will lift the upcoming World Cup:

#5 Solid Squad

Ent
Spain' squad for World cup 2018.

This point is the most obvious one. On paper, Spain has one of the most lethal squads coming into this World Cup.

There is a humongous pool of world-class talent to choose from and the manager Julen Lopetegei is expected to have a hard time figuring out his playing eleven.

In defense, the team has big names such as Sergio Ramos, Gerard Pique as the first choice center-backs with Dani Carvajal and Jordi Alba as the right-back and left-back respectively.

The man between the posts is going to be none other than David de Gea, widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

In midfield, which can be considered as the main strength of this team, the team has Andres Iniesta, Sergio Busquets, Koke, Isco, Thiago Alcantara, Saul Niguez and many more starlets. All these players have been regular starters at major European clubs such as Real Madrid and Barcelona for quite some time now.

Since big games are generally decided by those teams who achieve midfield control, opposition teams will have a hard time playing against the magical midfield of Spain.

In attack, the Spaniards have Diego Costa, Iago Aspas, and Rodrigo Moreno handling the goal-scoring burden with support from wingers Marco Asensio and Lucas Vazquez.

Page 1 of 5 Next
FIFA World Cup 2018 Spain Football Sergio Ramos Andres Iniesta Julen Lopetegui
FIFA World Cup 2018: A preview of what to expect from Spain
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: Spain XI that will not be playing in...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Analyzing the Spanish squad and its...
RELATED STORY
Spain travel to Germany ahead of World Cup preparations
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 top footballers snubbed for the Mundial
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 Spain Players Who Should Have Been...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Spain Squad Preview, Fixtures, Where to...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Strikers Who Will Not Be Going To The World Cup
RELATED STORY
2018 FIFA World Cup: Left Out XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 Barcelona players who won't be at the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
14 Jun RUS SAU 08:30 PM
15 Jun EGY URU 05:30 PM
15 Jun MOR IRA 08:30 PM
15 Jun POR SPA 11:30 PM
16 Jun FRA AUS 03:30 PM
16 Jun ARG ICE 06:30 PM
16 Jun PER DEN 09:30 PM
17 Jun CRO NIG 12:30 AM
17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM
17 Jun BRA SWI 11:30 PM
18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM
18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM
18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM
19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM
19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018