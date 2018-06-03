5 reasons why Spain will lift the World Cup in Russia this summer

A brief insight into what Spain can offer to its fans during the upcoming World Cup.

Spain are on the course of replicating their exploits of the 2010 World Cup

Although 32 teams across the globe fight to claim the prestigious World Cup trophy, few of them are genuine contenders to lift it. While the usual suspects Brazil, Germany, and France are definitely among the favorites, one team that has somehow slipped under the radar is the Spanish national team.

The team had a terrific qualifying campaign for the World Cup where the Spaniards won 9 games out of 10 and lost none.

La Roja is in Group B of the World Cup, which also consists of Portugal, Morocco, and Iran, and the Spaniards are tipped to top the group at the expense of current European Champions Portugal

So, without any further ado, here is a look at the 5 reasons why Spain will lift the upcoming World Cup:

#5 Solid Squad

Spain' squad for World cup 2018.

This point is the most obvious one. On paper, Spain has one of the most lethal squads coming into this World Cup.

There is a humongous pool of world-class talent to choose from and the manager Julen Lopetegei is expected to have a hard time figuring out his playing eleven.

In defense, the team has big names such as Sergio Ramos, Gerard Pique as the first choice center-backs with Dani Carvajal and Jordi Alba as the right-back and left-back respectively.

The man between the posts is going to be none other than David de Gea, widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

In midfield, which can be considered as the main strength of this team, the team has Andres Iniesta, Sergio Busquets, Koke, Isco, Thiago Alcantara, Saul Niguez and many more starlets. All these players have been regular starters at major European clubs such as Real Madrid and Barcelona for quite some time now.

Since big games are generally decided by those teams who achieve midfield control, opposition teams will have a hard time playing against the magical midfield of Spain.

In attack, the Spaniards have Diego Costa, Iago Aspas, and Rodrigo Moreno handling the goal-scoring burden with support from wingers Marco Asensio and Lucas Vazquez.