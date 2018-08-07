5 Reasons why the Pulisic - Martial swap needs to happen

Tough times ahead: Jose Mourinho is underwhelmed by United's transfer business so far

The end of the summer transfer window is fast approaching. 9th August is the D-day for most clubs in the Premier League, including Manchester United.

Liverpool is in the position where United used to be during the Sir Alex Ferguson era with their transfer business done early. On the other side, Jose Mourinho’s bosses are scrambling to make signings.

Mourinho has been deeply unhappy with United’s transfer business so far. His desire to fill the voids in defense and the right side of attack has gone unfulfilled. For the defense, United are being quoted exorbitant prices by clubs aware of their desperation and their deep pockets. Toby Alderweireld, Jerome Boateng, Harry Maguire are all apparently worth more than 50 million pounds.

Spurs have quoted an exorbitant fee for Toby Alderweireld

While the gap of an experienced world class player at central defence is indeed a huge one, the issue on the right side of United’s attack can potentially be solved through a transfer that will ensure all parties are happy. Jose Mourinho, Ed Woodward along with the clubs and players involved.

The potential transfer being touted here: A swap involving Christian Pulisic, Borussia Dortmund’s right-sided attacker with Anthony Martial, Manchester United’s disaffected and talented young man who is at loggerheads with his manager.

So, why will this transfer be a win for all parties involved? Here are five reasons to elaborate on the same.

#1 The right flank of Manchester United’s attack

The situation in which United are in regarding transfers is grave and ridiculous in equal amounts. The club has three players who prefer to play on the wing. Unfortunately, all of them are primarily left-wing players.

They are stocked with the attacking talents of Sanchez, Martial, Rashford, Mata, Lingard and Pogba. Yet the right-wing has a huge void. A lot of United’s players ‘can’ operate on the right-wing, but none of them, except maybe Mata, have proven themselves to be effective there.

When playing on the right-wing, Rashford looks lost, Martial just sulks, and Mata, with his lack of pace, becomes more of a number 10 with a nominal starting position on the right-wing.

United's attackers, except Juan Mata, do not prefer playing on the right-wing

Conclusion: Manchester United have a huge void on the right side of their attack which urgently needs to be filled

