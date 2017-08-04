EPL 2017/18: 5 reasons why this could be Henrikh Mkhitaryan's season

After a strong pre-season, the stage is set for the Armenian skipper to have an explosive campaign at Old Trafford.

@sagunsudhir by Sagun 04 Aug 2017

Can Mkhitaryan lead United to Premier League and European glory?

While all the recent headlines may have been grabbed by the new £75 million signing, Romelu Lukaku, there is a certain Armenian midfielder quietly going about his business in the background at Manchester United, Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Signed for a reported fee of £27 million last season from Borussia Dortmund, Micki (as he is fondly called) was sparingly used by Jose Mourinho in the early stages of the 2016-17 season. So much so that he had played only 129 minutes of Premier League football until the beginning of December 2016. However, his form towards the end of the season was impressive and the Armenian could be set for a massive season at Old Trafford on the following grounds.

#1 Has settled in well after a slow start

The former Dortmund ace spent considerable time on the sidelines early in his Manchester United career but utilised this time well to settle down in a new league. He scored his first Manchester United goal on 8th December 2016 against Zorya Luhansk in the Europa League, a brilliant solo goal as the Armenian wizard ripped apart the opposing defence and opened his account in exquisite style.

Mkhitaryan went on to score six goals in the European competition including the second in Manchester United's 2-0 success in the Europa League final against Ajax.

Perhaps Micki saved his best performances for the continental competition, however, he displayed some stunning skills in the league at times. He won Manchester United's Goal of the Month award five times during the season despite scoring just 11 goals. Such was the brilliance of the ones he did score!

The 28-year-old was unplayable when on song and he gradually found his feet at United, mostly on the right flank. Each time Mkhitaryan, United's most creative player picked the ball up, there was a sense of excitement and expectation from the fans. He may have scored only four Premier League goals and assisted one in the league, but overall he enjoyed a rather successful end to his season.

He has created a good platform for himself for the next season.