5 reasons why this is the worst season to be an Arsenal fan

It's been a rollercoaster ride for Arsenal fans in recent times but this season has been the worst.

@falsewinger by Sripad Opinion 21 Mar 2017, 14:31 IST

Supporting Arsenal has to be one of the most distressing things you can do in the world right now. You just don't know what's coming your way.

One day, you might win 3-0 against Chelsea, and think you're going to win the league, Champions League, League Cup, X-Factor, Olympics, and the World Cup to boot. A few matches later, you realise that the hopes of winning major silverware is akin to spotting an oasis in the desert - an illusion at best.

For the Gooners who started supporting the club after the 2004/05 season, it has been anything but a peaceful time. The club has chronically underachieved having won just two trophies in this time and the Gunners never really seem to challenge for any other honours towards the end of the season.

And yet this season the club seems determined to sink to new depths. Here are some reasons why:

#5 - End of an era

Arsene Wenger's long and ultimately tumultuous reign at Arsenal might be finally coming to an end. The manager is out of contract this summer, and most reports suggest that he is bound to leave.

Even if he does stay, it would only be for one more season. The era is indeed coming to an abrupt and bitter end. The Premier League title is out of reach, got humiliated in the Champions League, and the only hope of silverware is the FA Cup - where they face Manchester City in the semi-final!

The manager has given his heart and soul for the club, and it may seem to some that no one is worthy of replacing him. Even if a manager with a better record and tactics takes over, he's never going to be connected with the club like Wenger.