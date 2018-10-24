5 reasons why this will be Mesut Ozil's best season for Arsenal

Kian Long FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.32K // 24 Oct 2018, 20:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mesut Ozil won the game against an in-form Watford earlier in the season

Mesut Ozil has been with Arsenal for five years now, but he is yet to get the respect he deserves from the football world. He's spent some of his best years in North London, but given the type of player he is, pundits and fans alike have a hard time complimenting him, for some reason.

It's easy to focus on the negatives - such as his reluctance to play in away games, his defensive ability, his work rate, and at times, his body language. But those things become redundant when you focus on what he does bring to the side, sheer talent.

He's been receiving a lot more praise than he is accustomed to lately, given his fine display against Leicester City. It was a vintage performance, and it got Arsenal fans excited. Here are five reasons why they are right to be hyped about their play-making superstar.

#1 You don't lose technical ability with age

Mesut Ozil inspired his teammates to victory against Leicester City at home

When it comes to Ozil critics, one of the first things they will mention now is his age. He turned 30 last week, which to many is an age in which players will begin to deteriorate. But not Ozil.

Ozil is a special case in this regard. Conserving his energy by not running around like a headless chicken, as many critics have asked of him, will actually benefit him in the long run. His style has never relied on stamina, strong bones, or anything of that nature, so you best believe there are another few years left in the former World Cup winner.

Watching him play for Arsenal, he is very composed and natural on the ball. He doesn't like to rush things, having already thought of his route to goal in the back of his mind. He relies on football intelligence, which only improves with age.

Take David Silva as a prime example. He is a player who Ozil is often compared to, and rightly so. Silva is 32, but he's still going as he was in his mid-20s. Don't sleep on Ozil because of his age. There's plenty of life in the old boy.

1 / 5 NEXT