×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

5 reasons why this will be Mesut Ozil's best season for Arsenal

Kian Long
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.32K   //    24 Oct 2018, 20:02 IST

Mesut Ozil won the game against an in-form Watford earlier in the season
Mesut Ozil won the game against an in-form Watford earlier in the season

Mesut Ozil has been with Arsenal for five years now, but he is yet to get the respect he deserves from the football world. He's spent some of his best years in North London, but given the type of player he is, pundits and fans alike have a hard time complimenting him, for some reason.

It's easy to focus on the negatives - such as his reluctance to play in away games, his defensive ability, his work rate, and at times, his body language. But those things become redundant when you focus on what he does bring to the side, sheer talent.

He's been receiving a lot more praise than he is accustomed to lately, given his fine display against Leicester City. It was a vintage performance, and it got Arsenal fans excited. Here are five reasons why they are right to be hyped about their play-making superstar.

#1 You don't lose technical ability with age

Mesut Ozil inspired his teammates to victory against Leicester City at home
Mesut Ozil inspired his teammates to victory against Leicester City at home

When it comes to Ozil critics, one of the first things they will mention now is his age. He turned 30 last week, which to many is an age in which players will begin to deteriorate. But not Ozil.

Ozil is a special case in this regard. Conserving his energy by not running around like a headless chicken, as many critics have asked of him, will actually benefit him in the long run. His style has never relied on stamina, strong bones, or anything of that nature, so you best believe there are another few years left in the former World Cup winner.

Watching him play for Arsenal, he is very composed and natural on the ball. He doesn't like to rush things, having already thought of his route to goal in the back of his mind. He relies on football intelligence, which only improves with age.

Take David Silva as a prime example. He is a player who Ozil is often compared to, and rightly so. Silva is 32, but he's still going as he was in his mid-20s. Don't sleep on Ozil because of his age. There's plenty of life in the old boy.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Mesut Ozil Emirates Stadium Unai Emery
Kian Long
CONTRIBUTOR
An 18 year old college student looking to share my thoughts on the beautiful game of football. I'm a supporter of Arsenal, but a lover of football in general. I try to write in an unbiased manner, and I love connecting with readers!
4 Reasons why Arsenal could be the surprise package this...
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Arsenal will be a team to watch out for...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Arsenal must sell Mesut Ozil
RELATED STORY
Analysing Mesut Özil's 200 appearances for Arsenal
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Arsenal have started the season poorly
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why you shouldn't bet against Arsenal winning a...
RELATED STORY
5 players who can replace Mesut Ozil at Arsenal
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Arsenal are the Premier League's dark horses
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Arsenal will bounce back
RELATED STORY
Arsenal shouldn't let go of Mesut Ozil
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 10
27 Oct BRI WOL 07:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
27 Oct FUL AFC 07:30 PM Fulham vs AFC Bournemouth
27 Oct LIV CAR 07:30 PM Liverpool vs Cardiff City
27 Oct SOU NEW 07:30 PM Southampton vs Newcastle
27 Oct WAT HUD 07:30 PM Watford vs Huddersfield Town
27 Oct LEI WES 10:00 PM Leicester City vs West Ham
28 Oct BUR CHE 07:00 PM Burnley vs Chelsea
28 Oct CRY ARS 07:00 PM Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
28 Oct MAN EVE 09:30 PM Manchester United vs Everton
30 Oct TOT MAN 01:30 AM Tottenham vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us