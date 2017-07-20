5 reasons why Wayne Rooney's move to Everton will help him revitalise his career

After 13 glorious years, Rooney's United career was on the decline - here is why a move to Everton makes perfect sense for him.

by Manukrishnan S R Top 5 / Top 10 20 Jul 2017, 23:04 IST

Rooney's introductory press conference

9 October 2002. Arsenal visited Goodison Park, top of the table after seven wins and two draws, and unbeaten in 30 league games. With the score tied at 1-1 after 80 minutes, Moyes introduced a promising English youngster onto the pitch. The clock ticked over 90 minutes, and a 16-year-old Wayne Rooney plucked the ball out of the sky with an exquisite first touch. Two touches later, one of the most famous goals in English football history was scored. Arsenal's unbeaten streak came to an unforeseen end.

Over the next 15 years, adjectives and superlatives would be lavished on the then 16-year-old. He would be heralded as England's answer to Lionel Messi. He would score a hat-trick on his debut for Manchester United in the Champions League. He would form part of a devastating attacking force alongside Tevez, Ronaldo and Berbatov, one that reached three CL finals in four years. He would go on to become Manchester United's all time top goalscorer, surpassing the likes of Sir Bobby Charlton......

Wayne Mark Rooney has left an indelible impression on Manchester United history during his 13-year stay. Having wilted visibly in the later stages of his career, Rooney remained a consummate professional on the sidelines. As the captain, he led Manchester United with dignity and honour and contributed to the best of his abilities whenever called upon. A move to Everton represents the right fit for him to try and recapture his former glories.

Here are 5 reasons why Wayne Rooney's move to Everton could be the right fit for him to revitalise his career:

#1 His Everton roots

Rooney and his family have roots in Everton

"I've kept it quiet for the last 13 years, but I have actually been wearing Everton pyjamas at home with my kids," Rooney revealed, after completing his emotional return to Goodison Park. "My dad has come up to watch me in Manchester and now he will have five-minute drive to watch me again so he is really happy."

Rooney has been an Evertonian through and through, as revealed by his introductory press conference. Raised in a family of Everton fans, Rooney had to leave as an 18-year-old to further his career; but his roots never left. Deprived of the ardour he once used to receive at Old Trafford, a move back to Everton would help reignite Rooney's connection with the fanbase, and in the process, maybe rediscover his former self.