5 reasons why Wenger can be successful at Real Madrid

The former Arsenal manager might just be the right fit for the Los Blancos.

Rupin K
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 31 May 2018, 20:06 IST
7.66K

TOPSHOT-FBL-ENG-PR-HUDDERSFIELD-ARSENAL
Big move?

In a decision that shocked many in world football, Zinedine Zidane stepped down as the manager of Real Madrid football club earlier today (May 31st). The Frenchman won eight major trophies with the Los Blancos, three of which included back-to-back UEFA Champions League triumphs.

With his decision, one of the most attractive jobs in European football in suddenly up for grabs for a plethora of candidates. One of the names that can take over from Zidane is that of Arsene Wenger, who recently left Arsenal Football Club after managing them for 22 long years.

While it is no secret that Florentino Perez wanted Wenger at Real Madrid over the years, it would be interesting to see if he still goes for the Frenchman after the mediocre results he had with Arsenal in his last two seasons with the North London club. However, appointing him might just be the right decision for the Los Blancos at this moment in time.

Here are five reasons why Wenger can succeed at Real Madrid:

#5 Ambitious board

One of the major criticisms Wenger faced in his tenure at Arsenal was his movement, or lack thereof, in the transfer windows every season. He would not get the best players in every position to the Emirates while trying to make do with his existing squad.

However, a big reason behind his inability to bring in elite players to the club was the refusal of the Arsenal board in loosening their purse strings. At Real Madrid, the Frenchman will not have to think about a restrictive transfer budget and will be given the rope to get the best players on board from time to time.

Moreover, Arsenal did not have a system in place that would allow the Frenchman to challenge seriously for a European trophy. At Madrid, the single club with the most UCL titles, he will get a serious chance at fulfilling his dream of getting his hands on a maiden European trophy. He will have the freedom to get the right players in the right positions in the transfer market, with a spending limit that can match his ambition.

Page 1 of 5
La Liga 2017-18 Real Madrid CF Football Sergio Ramos Cristiano Ronaldo Arsene Wenger
