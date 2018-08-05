5 reasons why you shouldn't bet against Arsenal winning a trophy this season

Vismit Agarwal FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 4.40K // 05 Aug 2018, 15:20 IST

Arsenal without Arsene?

Arsenal aren't anyone's bet for a trophy-laden season. Most people consider them the weakest of the 'top 6'. Their 6th place finish last season and the fact that they lost all but one away game post-January are bad omens. Add to that the uncertainty of the post-Wenger era and you have a recipe for disaster. But here are five reasons you shouldn't count them out just yet.

#5 Unai Emery

Is European Silverware Coming back to North London?

Unai Emery brings something quite contrasting to Wenger's seemingly endless reign. To begin with he's won trophies in his last 5 years as manager, including a domestic treble with PSG and a hat-trick of Europa Leagues with Sevilla. That's 9 trophies in 5 years. Rumours say he's a detail-oriented coach. Stories of video analysis as well as an astute tactical know how are positive signs.

While the stars of PSG might not appreciate detailed instructions, Arsenal's squad will definitely be more receptive. His experience with Sevilla and in Russia will also help him handle the competitive nature of the Premier League.

#4 Astute Signings

Leno is one of many smart new signings

Arsenal fans have complained for years about the lack of investment but it seems the board have finally got it right. Lichtsteiner, Sokratis, Torreira and Leno added to the January transfers of Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan mean Arsenal finally have the depth that often eluded them.

No more of Arsenal leading the league before slipping away come January due to injuries. Injuries to key players have cost them the league in the past. Most notably the season Leicester City won the league. Arsenal led the league table in January, then lost ground to Spurs and the eventual champions to end as runners-up.

Enter Leno, Sokratis, Lichtsteiner and Torreira. Sokratis, Mustafi, Koscielny and the young Mavropanos will compete for centre back spots. Lichtsteiner, Bellerin, Monreal and Kolasinac for the wing-back roles. Torreira, Xhaka and Ramsey offer options in midfield. This means cover in every area of the pitch, a definite positive sign.

